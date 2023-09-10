What’s Happening for the week of September 10, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 10

Hymn Sing-along, 3 p.m., Rome Presbyterian Church, Route 187, Rome, Pa. Donations appreciated.

SEPTEMBER 11

Valley Chorus Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Waverly High School music room.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Newark Valley Community Connections will be hosting a Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $5 for senior citizens, and $7 for those under 60. First responders will eat free. They will have a short remembrance to honor the sacrifices made by our fellow citizens that day.

Adult Computer Literacy Class: “Logging in and Internet Stuff” (registration required), 6 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 12

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Alcohol & Substance Abuse Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87259825736?pwd=bUtkYThXYnNQb2JPcDAyRWpOemtEQT09; Meeting ID: 872 5982 5736; Passcode: 652902

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9 a.m. at the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85608659976?pwd=Zjlrckt0V01acUxEL3RDRlNHVHB2dz09; Meeting ID: 856 0865 9976; Passcode: 199918

SEPTEMBER 13

Discover Free eBooks and Audiobooks From Your Library, 11 a.m., Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St., Endicott. No registration.

The Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon meeting will be held at noon at the Fortune Buffet, 1645 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Board Game Night, 4 to 6 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This free event is open to all ages. They will have a variety of board games and fun. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Girls Night Out at the Sayre Theatre with My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, 7 p.m., 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., complete with raffles and door prizes. You can buy your tickets at both the Spalding Memorial Library and the Sayre Theatre for $18 a ticket. For questions, call (570) 888-7117. All proceeds go to the Sayre Theatre.

Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. The program will be: How do scientist know how old the Earth is? What is the scientific basis. Most people know about carbon dating? How do we know how old very old objects are? Meetings and programs are open to the public. Members bring snacks.

Beginner Samba Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per person.

SEPTEMBER 14

Free Concert by Southern Gospel Quartet Common Bond, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Ave. in Sayre, Pa. The ministry of the Common Bond Quartet is described as presenting songs that will minister to your heart and speak truth to your soul.

Evening Book Club: “True Biz” by Sara Novic, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs about apples on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

FAFSA 101: Ways to Pay for College, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park Street Endicott. In person only, registration required. Call (607) 757-5350 or email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com to register. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

SEPTEMBER 15

“Planning for Incapacity: Protecting Assets from Long Term Care Expenses” with Greg Catarella, Esq., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. This week they will read stories about apples. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

SEPTEMBER 15 and 16

OFA Class of 1978 45th Class Reunion, Mixer on Friday at 6 p.m. at the John Barleycorn, located on Front Street in Owego; Saturday begins with golf at 8:30 a.m., Open Bar at 6 p.m., and Dinner at 7 p.m. at The Golf Club at Owego, 2771 Waits Rd., Owego. For more information, call Jan at (607) 687-4317 or email to jnoliscpa@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER 16

Women’s Self-Defense Class, 11 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Must be 13 years or older.

Live Christian Music – Dry Bones and Halsey Valley Praise Team, Rummage Sale, Food and Face Painting, 1 to 5 p.m., Halsey Valley Community Church, 497 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Donations will go towards disaffiliating from UMC.

30th Annual Richford Potato Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richford Historical Society Graded Schoolhouse, the Richford Congregational Church, and Rawley Park on Route 38; the event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richford Plaza, located at the intersection of Route 38 and Route 79. The Richford Fire Department will have a chicken barbecue available at noon.

SEPTEMBER 17

Olde Time Cruise-In and Family Day, 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center, Pa. There will be food and live music. Donations appreciated.

23rd German Festival at Lucas Vineyards, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., 3862 County Rd. 150, Interlaken. This event is fun for the whole family. Rain or Shine (under the tents). There is a $10 cover charge, and ages six and under are free. There is free parking, No coolers permitted. Pet Friendly. Tickets are available online at www.lucasvineyards.com, or at the door on the day of the event.

SEPTEMBER 19

Internet for Beginners, 3 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park Street Endicott. In person only, registration required. Call (607) 757-5350 or email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com to register. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

SEPTEMBER 20

Meditation Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Drop in to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are welcome.

Beginner Samba Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per person.

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Methodist Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Pulled Pork Fundraiser for Newark Valley Community Connections, 5 p.m., followed by Trivia at 6:30 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Trivia teams are $10 per team of two people. Dinner is $8 per person. More information can be found at the Newark Valley Community Center Facebook page or by calling (607) 308-1503.

Afternoon Book Club: “The Name of the Rose” by Umberto Eco, 1 to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs about fall on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

Protect Your Privacy Online, 1 p.m., Virtual only, no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

SEPTEMBER 22

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-2140 to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. This week they will read stories about fall. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

SEPTEMBER 22 and 23

Lakeview Chapel Rummage Sale, Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 23

A Community Indoor Garage Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, located at 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Rent an 8-foot table for $20; for more information, call Sue at (607) 372-7371 or email to apalachintrea@yahoo.com.

Makerspace Class: Halloween Trick-or-Treaters, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required, must be 13 years or older.

The Ollie and Nola Show (story time and more with two certified therapy dogs), 12:30 to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Sayre Healthcare 5th Annual Fall Fest, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

SEPTEMBER 26

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. The group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal, from 1-3 p.m. For information, call Sue (607) 754-3405.

TOI’s Community Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. There will be free admission, door prizes, information, and resources. Enter to win a $100 Gift Card. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 for vendor and event information.

Library 101, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park Street Endicott. In person only, registration required. Call (607) 757-5350 or email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com to register. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

SEPTEMBER 27

Flu Shot Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Flu vaccines are available for those aged 19 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring your insurance card. Call (607) 687-5333 with any questions.

Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage Program (EPIC) Presentation, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. A representative will share information on the program and assist attendees with questions and enrollment. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Beginner Samba Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per person.

SEPTEMBER 28

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help you.

SEPTEMBER 30

Books and a Bonfire, noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Kids will listen to stories from Ms. Jess, paint a pumpkin, make a s’more, and take home a free book. Call the Library to register at (570) 888-7117.

OCTOBER 1

Owego Porchfest 2023, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Owego. Interested in performing or being a host, call (607) 687-1436. Presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace.

OCTOBER 5

2023 Tioga County Business 2 Business Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 3 to 4 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

OCTOBER 6

Village Appreciation Night, 5-10 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds. This free event will offer food, games, live music, fireworks, and much more! Hosted by the Owego Police and its Benevolent Association. The event also celebrates our first responders.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

OCTOBER 7

Benefit for Sunny Barnett (Braman), 12 to 3 p.m., Tri County Collision, 944 State Highway 12, Greene. Sunny was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bladder Cancer. If interested in donating but cannot attend, visit Sunny’s GoFundMe page or call or text (607) 656-5656.

OCTOBER 9

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

OCTOBER 11

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

OCTOBER 14

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

OCTOBER 18

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

OCTOBER 21

A Concert for Scholarships, 7 p.m., Newark Valley High School Auditorium, 68 Wilson Rd., Newark Valley. The concert is free but monetary donations will be welcome at the door. All money collected goes directly to the scholarship fund.

NOVEMBER 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

NOVEMBER 8

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

NOVEMBER 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.