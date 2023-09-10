‘Field of the Forgotten Fallen’ brings awareness to veteran suicide

For the sixth year, Tioga County has put on display the “Field of the Forgotten Fallen”, a somber array of 660 flags representing the number of heroes that will lose their lives to suicide this month. The number of veterans per day that complete suicide, according to Michael Middaugh, director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, is averaging 22.

On Sept. 1, and with members of various veteran agencies in attendance as well as local dignitaries, this year’s display was unveiled on the grounds of the county’s office building. Rick Neild, father to Tim Neild, who completed suicide in 2017, addressed guests in attendance as well as Viviana DeCohen, director of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services.

Neild’s message, however, was one that brings to light the tragedy of veteran suicide, and represents those affected as well. Following his son’s death in 2017, Rick Neild has advocated and brought to the table an awareness that is at the forefront of issues facing those that served.

“My son couldn’t get the help he needed,” said Neild, adding, “My calling is STOP 22. We need to let people know that our veterans need help.”

According to Middaugh, 22 veterans a day complete suicide, and that number, he added, is said to be stabilized.

Middaugh stated that family members, friends, and loved ones are affected too, bringing the number of those affected or impacted to over 2,000. Neild is one of them.

“Freedom is not free,” said Neild, adding, “I paid the price, my son paid the price by doing his duty.”

Viviana DeCohen echoed these sentiments, emphasizing, “It affects all of us.”

As she pointed to the “Field of the Forgotten”, 660 flags placed out of line and with some of the poles tilted, she stated, “This is for those that served. If you have never been in a dark hole, you don’t know how hard it is to climb out.”

She ended with a strong message to all, “Today we remember the fallen, and they will never be forgotten,” and added, “For our veterans, you will always serve.”

Middaugh followed, emphasizing the need to be proactive.

“Suicide is a killer, and together we can stop it,” said Middaugh.

September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the flags will stay up throughout its entirety to bring attention to the national tragedy that is veteran suicide.

Wendy Arnold, chair of the Suicide Prevention Coalition in Tioga County, attended the event as well to strongly support the STOP 22 efforts. According to Arnold, she travels to different events with information on resources like mental health services and more. She also has coffee talks and travels to Fort Drum once a month. Her organization offers assistance through a veteran’s transitional stage, which is critical.

In 2022, Middaugh announced an “Expiration of Term of Service – Sponsor Program” awarded by the New York State Office of Mental Health. Tioga County, at that time, was also designated by the program as the lead agency for the Southern Tier Finger Lakes Regional Collaborative, which includes Tioga, Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Schuyler and Tompkins County Veteran Services Agencies.

Efforts to prevent veteran suicide and bring the numbers down are at the forefront for Middaugh, and are further emphasized by the “Field of the Forgotten”.

To learn more about the Veterans’ Service Agency in Tioga County, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/veterans/. You can also contact the Tioga County’s Veterans Service Agency by calling (607) 687-8228 or by email to middaughm@co.tioga.ny.us.