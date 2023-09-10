9-11 Memorial Service planned for Monday

The Town of Owego will hold a memorial service at the 9-11 Memorial on Monday, Sept. 11, at the 9-11 Memorial in Hickories Park. The ceremony will begin at 8:15 a.m.

The Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks killed 2,977, injured thousands more, and led to illnesses that have taken nearly as many lives as were lost that day. Twenty-two years later we remember those lost and we pay tribute to the heroism and sacrifices of the 9/11 first responders.

In addition, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff on Monday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of those who lost their lives on this day 22 years ago.

The Governor also announced that 15 state landmarks and bridges will be illuminated blue in recognition of the 22nd anniversary.