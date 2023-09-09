A Scouting Adventure!

This has been a busy summer for two of Owego’s Scout BSA troops, Troop 38 for boys and Troop 638 for girls. This summer started off with a high adventure trip to the Adirondacks over memorial weekend. With over six million acres to explore in the Adirondack Park, both troops challenged themselves to a small sliver of what was available.

The girl’s troop camped at Lake Harris DEC Campground and, over the three to four days, climbed up five fire towers in the center of the park including Blue Mountain, Owl’s Head Mt., and Wakely Mt. They also learned a little about the mining history of the Adirondack Park while visiting the updated interpretive center at Newcomb, N.Y.

Though fire towers were the objective, they also took the time to day hike over six miles, round trip, to OK Slip Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in the park boundary. As part of the camping experience, the scouts were responsible, as a patrol team, to prepare and cook their own food on small single burner camp stoves. Additionally, they were responsible for navigating the trail system and ensuring the safety of everyone in their group. All tasks were completed with success.

While the girls troop was conquering the fire towers and finding waterfalls, the boys troop headed off on their own high adventure trip. This trip started in Newcome at the Allen Mt. parking lot. From there, the boys backpacked to a remote camping site on the side of Mt. Allen.

Along the way, they took a side hike to visit the fire tower on Mt. Adams. Getting to the campsite was itself an adventure since the bridge over the nearby river was out. The scouts had to remove their boots and ford the river to their campsite location. The next day, the scouts packed up camp, and hiked to the trail junction of Allen Mt. before dropping their packs.

From there it was a 3-plus mile unmarked path to the top of Allen Mt., one of the 46 high peaks of the Adirondacks. What goes up must come down, so they retraced their steps back to their packs and backpacked several more miles to a designated campsite along the Opalescent River. Here, exhausted from the day, they made camp, and they, too, had to prepare camp meals over a single burner camp stove.

Day three of the adventure found the scouts from troop 38 hiking up past Hanging Spears Falls (stopping of course for pictures) and continuing to the Flowed Lands. Once they reached the lake that comprises the Flowed Lands, another water ford was necessary to continue on the desired trail.

Being that the scouts starting hiking at 6 a.m. that morning, they were able to locate a designated campsite near the Flowed Lands Lake and set up camp. After camp was secure, they continued up the trail to Mt. Colden. Along the way, they stopped at Lake Colden to filter water and fill up on water before starting the major ascent to the top.

After climbing Allen Mt. the day before, Mt. Colden was a shorter hike, but just as steep. At the top, you could move around for an almost 360 view of the high peaks region of the Adirondacks with Mt. Marcy and Algonquin mountain towering over everything around. Some might believe going downhill is easier, but in the high peaks, going down a mountain is just as challenging as climbing it. It is not uncommon in the high peaks that hikers must use their hands to stabilize themselves and or negotiate obstacles. These scouts did not seem to have any issues with the trail in either direction.

Soon, the group of scouts and leaders were back at the campsite cooking dinner next to the Flowed Land’s Lake watching the sun set behind the mountains.

The last day the scouts were again up early (5:30 a.m.) and hiking out. They stopped for breakfast at a clean water source before hiking the 5-plus miles back to the car.

The trail out was rocky, but slightly downhill most of the way, so the backpacking went quickly and soon they were back at the cars. To cap off the trip, the scouts convinced the leaders (it did not take much convincing) to stop by Martha’s Ice Cream shop in Queensbury, N.Y. for a treat.

These trips marked the start of the summer. Soon after, the two troops combined their efforts to participate in Strawberry Festival. It is unknown how many years the scouts have been selling strawberry shortcake and strawberry coolers at the festival, but they would like to thank all that stopped by their booth to support them during this fundraiser. They also partnered with Cub Scout Pack 37 to create a float for the parade.

The summer had one more adventure awaiting both troops. During the first week in July, 12 scouts from their troops packed up and headed to Scout Camp Gorton on the shores of Waneta Lake for a week of scout camp. During the week scouts had opportunities to work together in patrols, and in competition at the same time were able to individually challenge themselves with various scout related skills and activities. Some of these activities include archery, swimming, cooking, wilderness survival, and fishing, learning about robotics, metal working, and working on lifesaving techniques.

Unlike the high adventure trip in the Adirondacks, meals were provided family style in the dining hall. Each day there were camp wide programs such as religious services, flag raising and lowering, campfire skits and songs and camp wide games, and both troops participated in a service project to help improve the camp.

At one point during the week, Troop 638 was recognized for their amazing campsite gateway created by lashing sticks together and decorating the entrance with solar powered lights. In the end, the scouts earned over 25 merit badges that will help them not only on their journey to Eagle, but in life as well.

The summer is not over, and there are more activities planned. Two scouts have registered to attend a 5-day National Youth Leadership Training at Camp Tuscarora where they will learn vital leadership skills not just for leading their troop, but also being leaders in the community.

Finally, the end of summer will be marked with a final campout at Camp Gardner in Apalachin where they use this time to plan troop meetings and camping adventures this fall and next spring. The first camping trip will be a trip to Ricketts Glenn State Park to hike the spectacular waterfalls trail while working on scouting advancement requirements and photography skills.

Both troops have been busy over the summer and are looking forward to an active fall, winter, and spring. Both troops will begin meeting weekly starting in September on Mondays, beginning at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Owego, N.Y. If you or a youth (girl or boy) you know are interested in becoming a scout, send an email to scouttroop38+scoutmaster@gmail.com for more information, or visit them during a meeting.