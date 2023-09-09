Gallery Forty-One announces September Member of the Month

This September, Gallery Forty-One recognizes Janet Bunnell as their Member of the Month. Janet has enjoyed expressing herself creatively in collage art. Her inspiration comes from boxes of old magazines and vintage books that she has accumulated over the years, much of it coming from Riverow Book Shop in Owego.

It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that her dabbling turned into full-blown obsession. With her walls overflowing and stores reopening, she decided to rejoin Gallery Forty-One and share her unique designs.

Her style runs the gamut from sweet and innocent nature scenes, to futuristic abstract works. There is a story behind every collage, and each one is as unique as the person who buys it.

And now, her artistic energies have expanded to making robotic statuettes from household odds and ends, and to painting small furniture.

Come by and acquaint yourself with Janet’s fanciful creations at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. September hours are the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.galleryfortyone.com, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or by calling the Gallery at (607) 687-2876.