Vincent Conti Memorial Tournament set for September 8-10; First annual BBQ to benefit scholarship fund

The Vincent Conti Memorial Fishing Tournament, hosted this year by Southern Tier Fishing, is set to run Sept. 8-10 and will benefit the Vincent Conti Scholarship Fund, which will be awarded to two graduating seniors that are pursuing a career in the Mental Health field.

This year there will be an inaugural BBQ that will coincide with the event, and will take place on Sept. 10. Guests can purchase a pork dinner for $12 at Hickories Pavilion #1.

The Vincent Conti Memorial Fishing Tournament will be operating out of Pavilion #1 as well, and participants can register for the tournament on the first day of the event, Sept. 8, or by sending an email to vincentcontisf@yahoo.com prior to the event.

Rules, prizes and categories are posted on the Southern Tier Fishing Facebook page, as well as on the Vincent Conti Memorial page on Facebook. For more information, reach out to vincentcontisf@yahoo.com or message them on their Facebook page.

In 2020, Vincent Conti of Owego was one of the estimated 45,979 people who died from suicide in the United States. Across the globe, almost 800,000 people die to suicide every year, nearly twice the number of those who die from homicide.

These staggering numbers are appalling and heartbreaking. The family and loved ones of Vincent Conti knew that after the loss of their beloved brother, son, uncle and friend, they couldn’t not carry on the love and legacy Vinnie had still in him to share.

Born and raised on the Susquehanna River, Vinnie had a deep love for adventure and fishing from a young age. Vincent’s love for the water and the peace he felt out on the water in his boat, or on the banks were perceived by many to be some of his favorite moments.

After Vinnie’s passing in 2020, some of his friends had asked to host a fishing tournament in his honor. This was a sincere and kind invitation to honor the life of Vinnie, while providing an opportunity for the community and loved ones to gather together.

Fishing had always been an important part of Vinnie’s life, and on behalf of his family, Southern Tier Fishing is honored to carry on his legacy through the journey of this significant event.