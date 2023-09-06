Public Hearing held for County Administrator position

On Aug. 24, the Tioga County Legislature held a public hearing regarding a Local Law that authorizes the hiring of a County Administrator, a position that will report directly to the County Legislature. The Administrator, at a salary of $125,000, will act as a Budget Officer, as well as a Public Information Officer, and will oversee day-to-day departmental operations, according to a position description provided by the county’s legislature.

With the public hearing held in August, a hearing that was publicized in the Tioga County Courier on Aug. 16 and The Morning Times on Aug. 17, the next step for the Legislature is to adopt the Local Law at their next monthly meeting, set for Sept. 12 at noon in the Hubbard Auditorium of the county’s office building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

The hiring process however, according to the Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, won’t happen until January. The Administrator, upon hire, would be in training for one year, and will absorb the budget officer position.

As for the need for the position, Sauerbrey talked of the changes in government, and the mandates and challenges coming out of Albany.

Sauerbrey further stated, “County Government has grown and changed significantly over the last ten years or more. New York State has implemented more mandates and more regulations that require a significant amount of work and time to accomplish. The Shared Services program, Police Reform programs to name a few. A professional needs to be on premise to make decisions on a daily basis with the guidance of the Legislature. This person needs to have a strong understanding of finances and county administration.”

A job description in its entirety, as well as more information, can be found at https://www.tiogacountyny.com/.