Tioga County resident wins Blue Ribbon at the New York State Fair

Cheryl Hawkins, of Nichols, N.Y., started participating in the Tioga County Fair in 2022, winning three blue ribbons for her Strawberry Rhubarb, Blueberry, and Watermelon jelly. This year at the Tioga County fair she won a blue ribbon with her Strawberry Apple, and a red ribbon for her Apple Butter.

After winning at the Tioga Fair last year she thought about competing at the State level, so she entered in the spring not knowing if she’d take her Blackberry Apple or Strawberry Apple. It was determined that it would be Strawberry Apple for its flavor and bright red color.

On the day of delivery it was an early start driving to Syracuse, in order to have her entry in on time. Delivery submitted – it was then about six hours before they announced the winners.

The suspense mounted, and around 2 p.m. it was time to go to the culinary building to see if she had won.

Upon arriving her husband asked, “Isn’t that your jelly.”

“I was more interested in seeing the placements on the wall and not the Blue Ribbon,” said Hawkins, adding, “Seeing my name was more glorifying. I had placed 1st in my first State Fair jelly competition, and was already thinking what jelly I’d be taking next year.

Cheryl’s jelly, Backwoods Jelly and Jams, can be purchased at the Vestal Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or at River View Farm in Lounsberry, N.Y.