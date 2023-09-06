Life is Just Like a Game; Enjoy the game of life to the fullest, but not at the cost of giving up values

Why do we go to work? Is it only for pay? To play every scene in life well requires certain skills and abilities. We give the energy of our head and hands and receive money in return, but forget life is just like a game.

Money often takes the L out of PLAY. Put the L back in PAY, and watch work transform itself into a game, a dance. When we do, you taste success; we are having fun again. Pay is just a bonus. Life is not all about working hard for a living, but about living a value based life and spreading the fragrance of values to others.

To play the game of life well, here are some guidelines.

Stop, take a few minutes everyday and listen to the silence within you. Silence is not the absence of thoughts. It is a state in which the mind is engaged in pure elevated thoughts. The power of silence develops and nurtures our true values within, such as peace, love, and the joy needed to successfully transform various situations. The way to silence is through meditation.

Take time out everyday to meditate to strengthen your nature, to fill yourself with peace, love and joy by focusing on positive affirmations and spiritual quotes such as, “Smile is a way to solve many problems and silence is a way to avoid many problems,” and, “The world around me is only beautiful when I am at peace with the world within me.”

“Peace is the natural inner nature of humankind. When I find it within myself, I will find it everywhere.”

As a result of our efforts to practice, our thoughts words and actions become full of these qualities, and our relationships reflect them.

Have ‘Positive Thought’ based living, not just plain living, which many people indulge in. Live the game of life to the fullest and enjoy it but not at the cost of giving up values. Values are kept within you and shared with a big heart. Some people put up similar inspiring spiritual thoughts and words everyday in their homes or in their office where everyone can read them, take inspiration from them and practice them.

Pay more attention to bringing your best to everything you do. Affirm: As I do, so I become. Understand and affirm this principle of karma.

“Every action I perform is recorded in my memory bank of the soul, and these imprints mould my character and create my destiny.”

Let every person that you come in contact with feel you are different not only in terms of personality and skills, but also in terms of your basic nature, virtues and qualities. The world will then become a beautiful place to live in. We will be like one big family closely knit together in a golden world of peace, happiness and pure love.

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com or chriya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi. Contact Dina Tillman, an execellent education resource for teaching values, by email to diane@livingvalues.net.)