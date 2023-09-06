Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 21, 2023 through Aug. 27, 2023 there were 118 calls for service, 16 traffic tickets were issued, there were four Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Reice M. Winter, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by City of Ithaca Police. Winter was turned over to Ithaca Police custody for arraignment at Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Terri L. Glosenger, age 62 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Improper Hand Signal (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on William Street. Glosenger was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael K. L. Stone, age 29 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Domestic Incident on East Avenue. Stone was issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

William J. Beebe Jr., age 56 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Sex Offender Failure to Register (Felony), Sex Offender Fail to Verify Address Change (Felony), and Sex Offender Fail to Provide a Photograph (Felony) following an investigation of Sex Offender Registration Violation. Beebe Jr. was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.