Readers’ Column for the week of September 3, 2023

I want to give a shout out to Valu Hardware in Owego. I am a regular customer there and have purchased many items. Recently I had to do a return / exchange without a receipt. The staff couldn’t be more helpful. You are greeted when you come in and the workers offer to help you find anything. Try to find that at the big box hardware stores. Great job Valu hardware team, you are appreciated.

Thanks to Emma Sedore for providing the link to the video on illegal immigration and the consequences it entails. It should be required viewing for all citizens concerned with the direction of our nation. Or better yet, ALL citizens of this country! The video can be seen on YouTube, “Who benefits from illegal immigration” by Victor Davis Hanson.

Can’t the mandatory, very necessary “White Stop Line” on Main Street in Owego, designed to stop eastbound traffic on Route 17c, be made more noticeable? I have seen such odd stop locations highlighted very effectively by a flashing red arrow sign aimed directly at the stop line. Currently, a single black and white sign and the faded line itself are all that exist to direct motorists. After many months, the single sign is obliterated by foliage. It may seem like a small thing, but all hell breaks loose when an unknowing visitor or transient motorist drives beyond the line and gets caught just short of the red light. Given the turning radius of modern trucks, traffic comes to a stop, often horns are sounded, and gridlock ensues. NYSDOT can do better.

It is unfortunate that North Avenue in Owego is again to be “repaved” with asphalt over the many existing paving bricks of the 19th Century. This has been tried many times before, to very limited success. Especially now that so many large penetrations have been made the length of the Avenue, it will simply be impossible to hold any kind of uniform support to the top surface while the base or bed is so random. Almost floating. Estimates that I have heard among the workers are that a redo will be required within three to seven years, depending. Why not do it right this time?

Many people had a great time at the Shady Strong ALS awareness event in Richford last Saturday. There was a delicious BBQ, great music, and unique vendors. Thank you to all the volunteers, musicians, and cooks who made it happen!

In response to the beginning quilter looking for some guidance; the next meeting of the Owego quilting guild is Sept. 14 at the Countryside Community Center, located on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, at 10 a.m. We welcome all who share our love of quilts. We can get you started. Join us; it’s fun and it’s free.

Noticed that a lot of smaller streets are getting paved this year. Does anyone know if North Avenue is on that list? If not, it should be. That street is a disgrace. Embarrassing to have visitors drive through. One would think that with the taxes we pay, North Avenue would be the first to get new pavement.

This weekend I had the pleasure of visiting Grow Wild, a native plant nursery in Brooktondale, N.Y. They have a great selection of native plants at great prices. Native plants are easier to care for and benefit pollinators, butterflies, birds and other wildlife. They are a pleasant drive up West Creek Road. This is a very good time of year to plant.

I had no idea that there was an ongoing campaign by Don Castellucci to slander the former highway supervisor, but I can’t say that I’m shocked. This was the guy who brought Owego national attention by insisting that (1) Hickories Park is the perfect place for a 9/11 memorial, and that (2) the attacks were the actions of “Islamists.” This was a cringe worthy level of bigotry and idiocy, and is equivalent to saying that the Oklahoma City bombing was the work of Christians. I don’t understand why people need to inject their perverse, weaponized politics into completely benign positions like “dog catcher”; but it seems like a right-wing thing to do.

Calling all climate scientists who read this column. Are you there?

I was walking east on Route 17C on an oppressively hot and August day, five years ago, a half a mile east of the village of Owego when a girl, about age 17, handed me a bottle of water. It was much appreciated because I had walked 10 miles that day and had run out of water. Thanks, whoever you are!

I don’t know how “scientists” are coming up with statistics regarding “climate change” when people, supposedly with advanced degrees in meteorology, routinely fail to correctly predict the next day’s weather with any degree of accuracy. Perhaps we should be having high school kids look into climate change, they seem to be better at predicting tomorrow ‘s weather than these folks using government provided / sanctioned / approved equipment; or maybe the farmers, if there are any left.

“Trying to decipher what crocodiles like that one are saying is at the center of ongoing research by Flores and her colleagues to create the world’s first crocodile dictionary. Such a gator glossary would catalog different forms of crocodilian communication and unlock their meanings. If successful, it could even help prevent conflict between humans and crocodiles. Like all reptiles, crocodiles and alligators don’t possess a larynx and their vocal cords are rudimentary. And unlike those of most mammals, crocodilian lung muscles can’t regulate the vibrations of those vocal cords. But crocodiles and alligators have overcome their physical limitations to become the most vocal of all reptile species.” “Reptile Roar: The quest for a crocodile dictionary.” New York Times. Aug. 28, 2023. I wish humans could do a better job of communicating with each other.

The real question is, “What makes you think you know anything about it.”

It is great that Owego has two major events that are so popular. A suggestion; there are five months between the Strawberry Festival and the holiday kick-off. How about a “Pumpkin Spice” festival late in August or early September to keep the momentum going? Think of all the pumpkin spice related food and merchandise vendors could present! So popular lately! Additionally, local stores and businesses could have sidewalk sales to sell off summer merchandise and promote back to school. Ideal timing would be the weekend when area colleges are welcoming students, or Labor Day weekend.

Yet another reason to leave New York State, from a growing list. Decades ago (when the world was a smarter place), dedicated scientists and physicians (geniuses) came up with vaccines that totally eradicate painful, physically debilitating and often fatal diseases from being spread among children in school. Now New York State is forcing public (taxpayer funded) schools to admit all children, regardless of vaccination status. This effectively moves us back into the dark ages as far as the spread of deadly disease for all children. If I had little kids it would be tah-tah to New York State!

I, like many others, walk every day. I try to walk, and people who put tables and crap on sidewalks; I have to go around them. And then there are adults who let their children play and ride their bikes on the sidewalk, and you have to get off the sidewalk and walk on the road to get out of their way. These are not young children; they’re 12 and older. They should know better, but they don’t ride on the road or the edge. I love kids, but they’re not being taught properly anymore it seems. God Bless America.

The Town of Nichols needs to do something about the flags on Main Street. They’re all tangled up in electric lines and getting torn. If they’re going to treat them like that, then take them down. Show some respect for the flag.

I am a senior citizen and I live alone. Therefore, I have to hire a lot of things to be done around my house. Sad to say, but I’ve become used to mediocrity. No one wants to work, when I find someone willing to work, they want to finish the job as quickly as possible to get their money, and they take no pride in their workmanship. So I was really pleasantly surprised when I hired Scott’s Landscaping Service, getting a 70 foot sidewalk all around my house. The men spent days working on it and they kept asking if everything was what I wanted. At the end they even reseeded my whole front lawn. It’s a work of beauty and it is seamless between my sidewalk and driveway. It’s such a nice treat to find someone who takes pride in their work, and I want to thank them.

Did you know that Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is now a Medicaid transportation provider? If you have Medicaid and need a ride to a Medicaid covered appointment, call MAS at 1-866-932-7740 to schedule things and request Tioga Opportunities, Inc. as your provider. We’re providing comfortable, efficient, reliable, wheelchair accessible transportation.

Some of the local hospitals are masking up again. What’s wrong with you people? Haven’t you read the studies? They don’t work, period! I know the elections are coming up so you want to freak everybody out, but you’ve got over a year, so how about relax. What a fear-mongering joke.

Thank you to the Owego Taxi for your delivery service for those of us who have outlived family and friends and have trouble getting around. You are more of a lifesaver and an answer to my prayers, thank you.

This is for the delusional deniers of climate change. According to NOAA, 8,500 daily key records have been broken this year in the U.S. alone. The Gulf of Mexico is extremely warm. Off the coast of Florida, 101-degree water temp was recorded. The oceans are hotter than ever. Louisiana is currently having the biggest fire season in its history. Facts are facts; Canada is still on fire, setting new records in that country too. Global warming is all too real.

To the person writing in about wanting help with quilting, there is a place called the Red Bird. They do sewing, knitting, crocheting and embroidering on the corner of Church and Main Street, Owego, in an old house on the opposite corner of the VFW.

To the person who wanted to get rid of their Boston ferns, Ye Ole Country Florist on Main Street in Owego has taken a lot of my plants, fixed them up and given them back to me, but they’ve also kept some to sell. I’m sure they’d be helpful.

Here it is, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, and Anderson Hill Road seems to be like Highway 17. People are flying up and down on this hill and a car almost hit me. They didn’t even slow down or have the gall to yell at me because I was in the road with my lawn mower, but they just kept flying right on up the hill. I pity if a child someday might be out by the road and somebody comes flying up through and they don’t swerve to miss or even slow down to yell at them. I just hope you can live with yourself. That’s the only thing I can say.

I am interested in the box of yarn that the person had. My number is (607) 313-8870. Thank you.

If Tioga County must do something for its residents with their windfall, why don’t they bring back public transportation so people of all income levels can get jobs, get food, and get to medical appointments? Another idea is put in some more parking. There’s not enough parking in Owego.

To the person that wants to know about the paternity testing, there’s a number to call, 1-800-221-4291. It’s in Binghamton, but that’s the phone number.

I would love to have that box of yarn to use for needy children at Christmastime, Call (607) 725-7520. I’ll even pick it up. Thank you.

The information is out there. Obvious from the reactions when we hear about batteries bursting into flames. How about refuel tractors for the 200-mile trip? It’s out there, let’s share.

What has happened in Owego? While taking a walk to the bank today I noticed the sidewalks covered in weeds under the trees on Front Street. Growing three feet high are weeds, and these are definitely weeds. Over at the courthouse you walk and two to three inches of mud at the designated crosswalks and sidewalks has not been swept in weeks. However, if the mayor allows the village property to go on not being taken care of, I do understand why property owners don’t care. It does take an example to follow. Some areas look great, but just a few unkempt sidewalks can make a difference. Owego officials, do your jobs. Clean up the village. Thank you.

Does anyone know the food value of a ripe watermelon? Provide vitamins, etc., if it is allowed. I would like to see that information in this column. Thank you.

National Political Viewpoints

Why doesn’t our government object to the Ukraine government’s laws outlawing the Russian language and at the same time attack China for doing the same regarding the Cantonese language? It’s hypocritical, the Washington, DC clowns do this all the time; get off your high horse and treat all countries the same.

Our representatives in Washington, DC are so focused on investigations, witch hunts, and impeachment to distract us from noticing they aren’t doing their jobs. These so-called investigations will do nothing but spend tax dollars, they won’t do anything to make the country better, and it’s just a game to see who can destroy whom first. Enough already, grow up, try behaving like civilized adults for a change, the spoiled child behavior is a waste of time.

Sun Tzu – “An evil man will burn his country to the ground to rule over the ashes.” Does everyone see this? Our country is literally being burned to the ground by the current administration. And if the citizens of this country don’t open their eyes now, will we even have a future?

The U.S. has been using economic sanctions against Cuba since the 1960s in an effort to change the government; as of yet, zero changes. Apparently the Washington, DC representatives are a bit slow to catch on that the tactic isn’t working; it has made millions of innocent people suffer for failure to recognize that the sanctions don’t work. Now that the U.S. and its allies have placed thousands of economic sanctions, frozen / stolen assets and black listed individuals from Russia the economies of many countries are paying the price. A recent article about the impact on EU countries indicates they are suffering while Russia’s economy is growing; apparently economic sanctions are a failure again.

I’ll try again to inform readers of this column the truth. Biden was booed in Maui because so much time passed before he showed up. People were upset because he compared their loss of property and loved ones to a kitchen fire at his home, which the fire department put out before the fire spread outside the kitchen. He said he understood how they felt because he ALMOST lost his wife, a cat, and a 1967 Corvette in that fire. Faking empathy doesn’t console anyone who just lost everything.

It gets worse every week, liberals complaining about lies. Nobody criticized Biden’s wardrobe in Maui. It appears the person was referring to a misunderstanding about something Joe Scarsborough said referring to something that happened as a result of Barack Obama wearing a tan suit, which appeared to be less professional than the dark business suits he traditionally wore. This happened at least 15 years ago.

In the Aug. 27 column, someone questioned why Nancy Pelosi turned down the 10,000 armed National Guard members that Donald Trump offered. This is a conspiracy theory. In fact, Pelosi had no control or jurisdiction over the National Guard in the District of Columbia – Trump did! But he didn’t make the call. Pence is the one that ordered that the National Guard be called out, and the White House instructed him to say Trump made the call.

To the people that think all of the democrats are okay and do nothing wrong. Check this out. Why is the same guy, the police chief, in two completely different states for both of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, the latest shootings, and also he is the chief of police in the deadliest wildfires in over 100 years. Now are you starting to see the picture? Figure it out, the same police chief, and he’s also the police chief in the Maui fires. Figure it out.

It’s time you people stop complaining about Trump and start looking and paying attention to what’s happening in the world and this country right now. Nothing to do with Trump, it’s the person sitting in office right now that we all voted for. They’re blaming everything on the climate. You people don’t listen. You buy into that nonsense that they’re pushing to you. Talk to the real scientists. You’re going to find out just how corrupt and how far these people will go. The fires. It’s not, you know, wildfires. Please spare me with another wave to push the climate. They went too far. That’s how corrupt these people really are.

What do Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware all have in common? Oh yeah, they’re all pseudonyms for Joe Biden so he can make phone calls to his son Biden in his selling of American information to foreign countries. Wake up Democrats. Why would a guy use pseudonym names? Unbelievable.

I remember the good old days when liberals were for free speech. Now they’re for censorship if you don’t agree with their opinion. Look what happened with COVID when they denied access to other opinions than what they had. Everything they did was wrong and everything that they banned from the Internet was correct.

So the Senate finally had enough sense to say let’s finish the wall with the material we already have.

How sad is it to live in a country where you can make up charges against your political opponent to try to have him jailed because you know he’s going to defeat you in a landslide. Sad state of affairs. God Bless America.

Donald Trump changed his number to inmate number P 01135809, and he got himself a little mugshot, which, by the way, he looks so evil; and he also got his fingerprints. And you people still vote for him. The Republican Party, the party’s over, as they say. What is wrong with you people? Shackled up with a prison number attached to him and you people still vote for him. Yeah, yeah, I have to say, definitely a cult. Snap out of it!

I’m not a Republican or Democrat, I’m a patriot. Anyways, I was watching the Republican debate the other day, and the only one I really was impressed with was Nikki Haley, except when they asked her if she would pardon a convicted Donald J. Trump and she raised her hand and replied definitely to pardon him. Well, what happened to the party of law and order? What happened to the party that used to be in the Constitution? Americans will never vote him back in office.

It costs 70% more to buy a home today than it did three years ago. I wonder what happened in those three years. Oh yeah, Bidenomics. Way to go, Joe.

It’s been devastating for America to have ever had Trump as president. It is so sad for all Americans. Let us ensure we never elect such a corrupt person elevated to the highest position in the world. It’s extremely important to not let democracy die, as Trump would have liked to install himself as an autocrat.

Protect the rule of law by imprisoning lawbreakers such as Trump and his co conspirators who have combined multiple criminal activities against America.

Only American citizens should vote in any election in the United States. Illegal immigrants should not be given the right to vote.

I see there are people bashing Donald Trump. Well, what about the poor excuse for a president that we have in the office right now? I saw a video of Hillary Clinton laughing about Trump’s indictment. Well, she better not laugh. She’s going to get hers.

So nothing they do can take Trump out. This week the White House and their propaganda crew shot out messages to all the fake news networks to concentrate on the 14th Amendment, whatever that is, and to try to keep Trump off the ballot. These people are so obviously crooked and act like this is a third world country. Wake up, America.

Trump’s mug shot looks very much like “The Grinch who stole Christmas”! Except, Trump tried to steal an entire election! “Crime doesn’t pay” but insurrection, sedition, can’t be tolerated, period.

So I hear Biden is going to be in Alaska for services for 9/11. Does anyone know why? My guess is that he thinks he’s in New York.

I don’t get it; we certainly need age limits on people in office. Mitch McConnell had a second freeze during a speech today and others have failing health. We need young blood and fresh ideas. McConnell should have been sent to the hospital in case he was having a stroke. Instead, are you running in 2024 was in question. It’s sickening to see these old people struggle. Anyone else would have retired years ago. What’s wrong with them?

Mitch McConnell freezes up for the second time and yet all the Republicans rally around him saying, oh, he’s just great, no problem here. So when it comes to Joe Biden, oh boy. At least Joe didn’t freeze up a couple of times. Yeah, he’s too old. I’ll agree with you there. I think a lot of them are way too old, but what a bunch of hypocrites you Republican politicians are! It’s no wonder you Republicans keep on losing. Keep on lying, keep on losing. Try the truth for a change.

President Biden showed concern for Mitch McConnell with his health issues during an interview. He also mentioned how he was willing to work with Governor DeSantis and send money for the hurricane victims in Florida. Whatever you think of his politics you can rest assured he’s a caring and compassionate person. I’m also sure that when he visits Florida on Saturday he won’t be throwing paper towels.