US Open National Championships come to Champion Speedway September 3; Former Two-Time US National Champion to take part

One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, the US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on Sept. 3, and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer.

This year’s Championship series is slated for two nights of racing. The first round, Saturday evening, Sept. 2, will be held at Champion’s sister facility, Action Park East in Greene, and will start at 7 p.m. The finals, Sunday evening at Champion, will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature live music by Brewhaha immediately following.

Headlining the event will be defending US Open Champion and former 2-time US National Champ and British League veteran Broc Nicol, of Lomita, Calif. Another former US Open Champ and British League rider, Chris Kerr, of Auburn, Calif., will join him.

Also competing will be New Zealand International and Bristish Leaguer Bradley Wilson-Dean, who has been 4-time NZ National Champion. Redmond Bohannon and David Pieper of Colorado have signed up, and more out of town entries are expected.

Local fans will have a lot to cheer about and the guest stars will have their hands full as the track promotion has a strong program of local riders at the moment. The top local favorites to win the Championship have to be Casey Donholt of Port Crane, also a former Champion and currently leading the track points; Spencer Portararo of Maine, who is last year’s East Coast Points leader; Adam “Missile” Mittl of Maine, who has won 5-track championships; Len McBride of Windsor, who has also has 5-track titles and is a former track champ; and Mikey Buman of Binghamton. More riders from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be making up the field.

Former East Coast star and crowd favorite, “Rowdy” Rick Stone, will serve as the event’s Grand Marshal. He, along with “Rocket” Rodney Payne, will be on hand as both will be inducted into the East Coast Hall of Fame during the evening.

Speedway motorcycles have absolutely no brakes, go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, and slide totally sideways through the turns. They run on methanol and the sport attracts crowds of 20,000 plus for weekly meetings in Europe. There are only several pockets of speedway in the U.S., and New York is recognized as one of the best second only to California.

Champion Speedway is at the end of Route 434 in Owego on Old Narrows Road. Support Class racing, Mini Trikes, and Juniors will be included both nights. Quad Racing will be taking place out back on the new ATV and Kart track as well. Monday could serve as a rain date.

More information can be found by calling (585) 739-9612 or online at www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.