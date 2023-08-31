Nocturne: A Solo Exhibition by Amy Hoi-Ngan Hsiao; September Exhibition at TAC’s Main Gallery

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present Nocturne: A Solo Exhibition by Amy Hoi-Ngan Hsiao, during the month of October. The show opens on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at 179 Front St., Owego in the Main Gallery. During the opening, enjoy an Artist Talk by Amy at 6 p.m.

Amy Hsiao was raised in Hong Kong and immigrated to the U.S. with her parents. A Graduate of Alfred University, she occupies studio space in Montrose, Pa. where she has been exploring implied theme and structure in abstraction.

In a recent statement, Hsiao wrote, “My work renders meaning though extreme contrasts; texture and color collide in an excitement of movement. I draw inspiration from landscapes and from the lines and shapes of daily life. The canvas allows me a space to derive and rearticulate emotional truths from mundane experiences. I seek to express the quiet and calm that I feel just below the surface in the blue hours of the day. It is my hope that viewers might share some of the feelings which led to the creation of my paintings and might bring to those paintings their own interpretations and dreams.”

Following the opening night, the exhibit will be open to the public Sept. 2 to Sept. 30, Wednesday thru Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Hollenbeck’s Feed & Coal, Inc. and Cloud Croft Studios are serving as sponsors for September’s featured exhibition.

For more information on TAC, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.