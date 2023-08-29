Photos: Dick’s House of Sport opens in Johnson City

The new Dick’s House of Sport held a grand opening celebration throughout the weekend of Aug. 18 at their new facility, located in the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City. Inside, customers could utilize their golf simulators, the outdoor basketball and soccer enclosures, or even give the rock wall a climb.

House of Sport is the chain’s newest store concept that mixes experiences with retail. There are already several others open across the country, including Scranton, Pa. The weekend opening and celebration included discounts, prizes, and celebrity appearances by Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Rebecca Lobo, and Mike Eruzione.