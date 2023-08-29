Get Rides to Medical Appointments; TOI Announces Medicaid Transportation Services

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is now a Medicaid transportation provider. They can help with access to healthcare appointments. TOI provides comfortable, efficient, reliable, wheelchair accessible transportation to get you to your medical appointments safely and on time.

If you have Medicaid and need transportation to a Medicaid covered appointment, request Tioga Opportunities, Inc. as your provider when calling the Medical Answering Services (MAS). To schedule your transport, call MAS at 1-866-932-7740.