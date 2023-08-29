Katie Vaz Book Signing at Riverow Bookshop September 2

Katie Vaz, author, illustrator and hand-letterer, will be at Riverow Bookshop in Owego on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 2-4 p.m. with her latest book, TINY JOYS, A Guide to Embracing Your Inner Coastal Grandmother.

A combination activity book, inspirational guide and gratitude journal, TINY JOYS celebrates the simple joys and comforts of life, the hallmark of “Coastal Grandmother” living.

As Vaz notes, “Being a coastal grandmother is about creating a good life for oneself … and making even the most ordinary of days feel special.”

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information, find them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.