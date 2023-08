On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Village of Owego Police Chief, Joseph Kennedy, pictured in the center; Police Chaplain Jay Geistdorfer, on the left; and Village of Owego Mayor Mike Baratta, on the right; invited the community to sit down and visit with them at Roasted Coffee Bar, located on North Avenue in Owego.

The reception, according to the chief, was good and they hope to host more of these in the future.