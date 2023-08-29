A little slice of heaven

When you pause at the top of the hill above G & B Farms in Owego and take a few moments to overlook the property, a level of calm envelops you as you soak it all in. Gaze further out at the rolling hills and communities several miles in all directions, and the view is serene and spectacular.

The farm, located at 235 Glenmary Dr. in Owego, is a family-owned and operated full care horse boarding facility.

G & B Farms includes Gary and Barbara Hellmers (the G and the B), and daughter Sarah (the ampersand), and all refer to their farm as, “Our little slice of heaven.”

The Hellmers’ have been in business since November 2016. They pride themselves on the farm’s cleanliness, professional but friendly atmosphere, and unrivaled care of the animals.

Barbara chuckled, “If you don’t want them spoiled, don’t bring them here.”

G & B are especially thankful, they remarked, for, “Really good boarders.”

Their little slice of heaven features 54 acres, and land that has been devoted to farms since the 1960’s. G & B moved across the road to their new home in August of 2022, and after leasing land from Taylor Farms.

The move was bittersweet, yet the new space is exciting and has given them the opportunity to grow.

The Hellmers’ shared with their social media followers, “From where we started in 2016 to this is just incredible. We absolutely love the work and our farm, and we love your horses just like they’re ours. This is a dream come true and that’s not a cliché,” adding, “We are at capacity for both full care and pasture board with 37 horses; we have a solid waiting list.”

G & B houses a multi-stall large main barn and a creek barn, several run-in sheds or paddocks in the outdoor pastures, a new indoor arena with plenty of room for riding and events, a round pen and a fenced-in outdoor riding area, and a number of trails, among other features.

The main barn features spacious stalls with double-stall options, wash bays, a heated and locked tack room with additional rooms for trunks and blankets, a locked feed room, and more. Hay is protected from the elements, and G & B produces their own hay, and purchases other hay locally.

There is also extra room for “Farrier Friday,” and when a skilled farrier visits the farm to tend to horses, as well as a separate room for the veterinarian whenever a house call is needed.

The newest gem on the farm is a 120 X 65 indoor arena, and constructed from wood reused from a Tioga County sawmill fire in 2022. The arena’s rough-cut look gives the structure a distinct flare, as does 18-feet of height. Started last November, it was complete by January with the help of talented Amish craftsmanship.

Since then the indoor arena has been used often by boarders, as well as by guests. For example, G & B has welcomed 4H youth for development opportunities such as shows, training, clinics, and evaluations.

G & B is smitten with the horses that reside on the farm, such as 22 year old Max, and 31 year old retired show horse Scout, and more, along with four mini-horses named Kali, Sebastian, Ellie and Sassy, who bring joy to others via Sassy’s Sidekicks & Rescue.

Gary works into his schedule an additional role, too, and that is as a Town Council Member. Hellmers is also a 42 and a half-year law enforcement veteran.

But, there is something special about the horse farm, and it is evident that Gary, Barbara and Sarah’s hearts are all-in at the farm.

Gary reminisced about growing up around his grandfather’s dairy farm on the Montrose Turnpike, and Barbara shared that her entire life has been enriched from time spent with horses. Sarah enjoys capturing photographs of the farm and horses and via her side project, Quiet Captures.

G & B thanks all of their boarders, vets, the farrier, friends and family, and everyone who has supported them over the years, and look forward to the years ahead.

For information, call (607) 341-5911, or email them at gnbfarmsowego@gmail.com.