Owego Porchfest rescheduled; date set for October 1

The Historic Owego Marketplace recently announced the return of Owego Porchfest, this year set for October 1 in downtown Owego. It is the hopes of the downtown merchants that the event will fill the village with the uplifting sounds of music, while fostering a sense of community, making it the perfect event to kick off the upcoming fall season.

Carol Ostrander, owner of Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar and Historic Owego Marketplace member has spearheaded the revival of the event. Carol and her team have been hard at work enlisting performers and hosts for the 2nd Annual Owego Porchfest, scheduled to take place throughout the Village of Owego on Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year the organizers plan to include local merchants in the festivities, with hopes to shine a light on the wonderful small businesses located within the village while celebrating the talented local performers Tioga County has to offer.

“We’re excited for the return of Owego Porchfest,” said Pat Hansen, president of the Historic Owego Marketplace, adding, “It will be a celebration of local music, local businesses, and the historic community of Owego.”

For more information and updates on Owego Porchfest, www.owego.org or follow them on social media. Stay tuned for the official music lineup announcement in the coming weeks.

Performers and hosts are still needed for the event. If interested, call (607) 687-1436.