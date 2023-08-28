Funders’ Roundtable puts spotlight on nonprofits and those that fund them

A Funders’ Roundtable event on Aug. 10 provided Tioga County nonprofits a valuable opportunity to engage with local funding sources. The event showcased local foundations and highlighted their various funding approaches for charitable causes within the community.

The roundtable was a collaborative effort by a committee that included Abbey Ortu, Community Development specialist with TEAM Tioga; Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce; Elaine Jardine from Economic Development & Planning (EDP); and Christine Curtis from the Industrial Development Agency (IDA).

IDA and Blue Cross Blue Shield sponsored the event, which was held in the OACSD Board Room.

The event started at 12:30 p.m. with registration and lunch, giving everyone an opportunity to mingle and get acquainted. There were approximately 50 attendees, representing 37 local nonprofits. Tioga County is home to over 300 nonprofits in total, with varying degrees of activity and functionality.

By 1 p.m., Henriques delivered the opening remarks, and Ortu spoke about the extensive cooperation required to organize the event. She also introduced members of the Tioga County Foundations Coalition (TCFC).

The TCFC consists of nine charitable foundations serving Tioga County, N.Y., its residents, and nonprofit organizations. Its objectives are to enhance collective impact, encourage collaboration, and share information.

The event featured eight speakers: Charity Field, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers; Dr. Keith Nichols, board Chair of the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation; Ed Morton, board Member of the Fannie C. Hyde Charitable Trust; Jill Teeter, executive director of the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation; Jocelyn Bailey, Community Development liaison with Visions Federal Credit Union; Kim Depew, Community Development supervisor with the Tioga State Bank Foundation; Stacy Mastrogiacomo, Program Officer with the Community Foundation for South Central New York; and Stephanie Carrigg, grant advisor for the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.

Each speaker provided insights into their organization’s funding priorities, grant application processes, approval criteria, and funding cycles. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and express concerns. Ortu noted that, after prior efforts by TEAM Tioga were interrupted by the pandemic, this was the perfect opportunity to bring everyone back together to discuss changing funding priorities and community needs.

Conversations underscored the diversity of goals and methodologies within Tioga’s philanthropic sector. For instance, some foundations prioritize providing consistent support to established nonprofits, while others diversify their funding to foster growth and reduce dependency.

While the Funders’ Roundtable centered on foundations, other resources also support Tioga County’s charitable causes. Local businesses offer financial aid through sponsorships.

Last year TEAM Tioga brought $5.8 million dollars into Tioga County from local, state, and federal funding sources to help support area not-for-profits and municipalities, and businesses. TEAM Tioga is a unique partnership between EDP, IDA, TC Local Development Corporation, and TC Property Development Corporation (Land Bank); and this year their funding total is projected to be even higher.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce has provided a series of workshops this year specifically tailored for not-for-profit organizations, and the Funders’ Roundtable emerged as an extension of these activities. The workshop series will persist as an ongoing collaborative project, focusing on grant writing, budgeting, and grant management.

For inquiries, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce can be reached at business@tiogachamber.com and the Tioga County Foundations Coalition at TCFC@tiogacountyny.gov.