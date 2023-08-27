Fay’s Fitness celebrates 30 years in Candor

When Ron Fay returned to Candor after graduating college, and a stint in the military in 1986, he opened The Muscle Shack, located in an outbuilding behind their home on Owego Street. Before long he had 10 to 15 people working out.

In 1988, he and his wife, Barbara Slife Fay, purchased the old farmhouse at 41 Owego Rd., complete with a barn that was just right for them to expand “The Muscle Shack”.

The Fay’s have been helping local residents with fitness for over 30 years now, and are excited to be celebrating their success. Although there have been many renovations over the years that include physical changes to the building, as well as changes to their training programming, the Fay’s continually adapt for their members.

They haven’t slowed down, however, and are once again stepping-up their facilities and programs. Point in fact is the progress that has been taking place at the facility recently, which they refer to as their “Roof Refresh”.

According to Ron, “The new roof not only removed an eyesore of the structure, it also makes it possible to add more space in the near future.”

Next year they plan to add another 500 square feet to expand their workout area.

Over the years, and as their fitness business grew, the Fay’s realized that women preferred not to workout with men so they developed “women only” hours. As the women became more comfortable and experienced with strength training, the Fay’s temporarily closed “The Muscle Shack” and reopened it as “Fay’s Fitness Company”. Barb became an AFAA Certified Personal Trainer in 1996, and in 2003 they became “Fay’s Fitness, Inc.”

“We are primarily a women’s gym; men do workout here, but women run the show,” Barb stated.

Due to the pandemic, and in September 2020, the Fays changed to a scheduled workout format.

“Everyone had a specified time to workout, so no worries of unexpected drop-ins,” they stated.

“Fay’s Fitness, Inc.” retained this model of scheduling even after the pandemic, as it proved to be “community building” – a way for patrons to engage with each other while working-out.

Since then, FFI members have aged along with the Fays. Both Ron and Barb are in their 60’s now, and 90% of their membership is over 50 years old.

“Our recent ‘Best Third’ classes are an example of this,” said Barb.

Ron explained, “’Best Third’ indicates the last third of one’s life where if someone takes care of their body with exercise and diet, and makes good decisions, it can be the best time in their life. Our classes support the exercise portion.”

“People like working-out with their friends,” Barb said, adding, “The social aspect is very important for accountability.”

“We have everything for anyone to workout here; not only the equipment, but the space and training. But our customers are older,” said Ron, adding, “Sometimes I wonder if it’s intimidating for the younger people to workout with seniors that are in better shape.”

The Fay’s offer convenient flexible fitness options to local Candor residents including Personal Training. Since many of their customers are in their “Best Third”, they focus on training classes for the 50 and older population.

“We’re looking to expand the gym,” said Barb, adding, “There is no winding down for us. It has always been our dream – since 1986 – to offer a first-rate fitness facility to the Candor area. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is the importance of good health to deal with what is coming.”

To learn more about Fay’s Fitness, how to join, and the programs they offer, call (607) 659-4818, email to barb@faysfitness.com or ron@faysfitness.com, or check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FaysFitness.