Stanton Hill Studios to host three artists on August 26

In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), Stanton Hill Studios will be open and host three artists on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Artists include Kathye E. Arrington, Mud Cloth and Painting; T. Benjamin Hobbs, original, handcrafted furniture; and Yvonne Robare Hobbs, sculpture and paper relief.

Kathye E. Arrington works in various media including mudcloth paintings, a medium that originated in African nations like Mali. Arrington stated, “I collect mud, place it in a pot, and let it sit for a year. Later, I often paint mud with bamboo sticks, working with bleached black duct cloth.”

Yvonne Robare Hobbs has bronze and steel sculptures that will be on display.

Yvonne stated, “I’ll talk about the evolution of each piece and what inspired me to design them. There will be an overview of the bronze casting process and I will talk about how I choose to work with cut steel to create sculptural pieces.”

Several of her cast hand-made paper reliefs will be available for viewing.

T. Benjamin Hobbs is a craftsman that creates enjoyably functional furniture that enhances its surroundings through artful design and expert craftsmanship.

At Stanton Hill Studios, all furniture is handcrafted and originally designed, using traditional construction techniques and quality native hardwoods. Each piece of furniture is hand crafted by Hobbs from his own designs. He uses many of the woods that are native to his area of New York and Pennsylvania including Maple, Black Walnut, Ash, Cherry, Oak, as well as some mahogany and curly or figured woods. Refined hand detailing makes each piece of furniture unique.

Stanton Hill Studios is located at 2320 Stanton Hill Rd. in Nichols, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26. You can learn more by visiting www.stantonhillstudios.com, or by call (607) 759-3366.

Also, don’t forget to stop by Everyday Life, Every Day Art, taking place Aug. 10 thru Sept. 10, Thursday thru Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., at Cloud Croft Studios, located at 1003 Sanford Rd. in Owego.