Tioga County Public Health announces their Employee of the Second Quarter 

Tioga County Public Health recently announced that Rachael Baker was named the Employee of the Second Quarter for 2023. Rachael began working at the health department in October of 2019 as an Office Specialist III.

In a press release, the department wrote, “Rachael has a very important job, as she is the first face people see when they come to our department. Whether it’s restaurant owners turning in paperwork, children coming in for vaccines or someone that has a health-related question, Rachael knows what to do or who to call.”

They also stated that Rachael has become an asset to their Nursing and Early Intervention teams.

They added, in the release, “We have recently seen increased activity in these programs, and Rachael has stepped up to the task with a positive attitude. She schedules appointments, helps with inventory, and has played a crucial role in our Lead Poisoning Prevention Program. For Early Intervention, she is the go to for all administrative needs, processing all paperwork, inputting children’s data, assisting with billing payments for providers, and more.”

They noted that Rachael is willing to go above and beyond her typical duties, and she is also always willing to lend a hand, often without being asked. Rachael’s co-workers describe her as organized, professional, and a hard worker.

Rachael lives in Richford with her husband and two children. She enjoys camping and watching her son race.