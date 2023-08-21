Wayne Newton set to play at Tioga Downs Casino Resort in August

Tioga Downs Casino Resort has booked another concert this summer with music legend Wayne Newton set to play on Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. at Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y.

Recognized as a global entertainment superstar, Wayne is known for his signature song “Danke Schoen” and countless top hit singles including “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” and “Years.” To date, Wayne has recorded and released 165 albums.

“We’re pleased to offer another great concert this summer,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural, adding, “Wayne Newton is a legendary musician and we’re proud to have him play at our casino.”

Tickets for the show are on sale at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort gift shop, or online at www.ticketmaster.com/tioga-downs-tickets-nichols/venue/1050.

General admission is $30 and reserved seats are $60.