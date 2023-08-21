Letter: The judgment of God

Dear Editor,

Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools;

And changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and four-footed beasts, and creeping things.

Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves;

Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen.

For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections, for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature;

And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was met.

And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things that are not convenient;

Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,

Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents;

Without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful;

Who knows the judgment of God, that they, who commit such things, are worthy of death not only do the same, but also have pleasure in them that do them. (Rom 1:21-32 KJV)

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.