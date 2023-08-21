Tioga County Property Development Corporation Seeking Requests for Proposal

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation (Land Bank) is seeking Requests for Proposal for the redevelopment of uniquely distressed properties in neighborhoods throughout Tioga County. The Land Bank is looking to identify qualified developers to improve these properties, located in the Villages of Newark Valley and Waverly.

Interested applicants must submit plans for the property’s ultimate use, a redevelopment plan and budget, along with other required items.

More information about the location of the properties, condition of the properties, along with how to submit proposals can be found on the Land Bank website, www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/property-development-corporation/ under the “Projects” tab.

It is the Land Bank’s mission to return abandoned properties to productive use throughout Tioga County.

For more information about the Requests for Proposals, contact Brittany Woodburn by calling (607) 687-8256 or via email to Woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.