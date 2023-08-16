Readers’ Column for the week of August 13, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Which version of the sky is falling are you referring to? The sky is clearing, the sky is clearing prior to the Canadian fires. Outdoor burning was limited. Smoke was reduced. The skies cleared, less smoke, less clouds, less reflection, more direct rays, greater absorption, increased physical temperature, more re-radiation to be absorbed by water vapor, 50 percent carbon dioxide methane flatulence. All of this resulting from the 24 years of equivalent societal energy delivered by the sun each day. Factors to be considered – cellular respiration by humans releases energy carbon diofide and water vapor. Auto stop by internal combustion engines. All of them or just spark plug ignition. Plant sequestration of carbon dioxide seasonally variable. Temperature, humidity, and cloud cover are continuous. Are carbon dioxide flatulence methane and condensation nuclei recorded with the same degree of coverage? Is this data readily available? Does it matter?

~

I’m a resident of Endicott, N.Y. and we have just lost our theater up here that has been here for many years. I wished that the Owego Pennysaver would come out with a schedule of what is playing at the theater in Owego with the price, the dates and the times. You would bring up more people from this area for a theater that is a little bit cheaper than other big theaters.

~

Today, Aug. 5, I want to thank the lady that found my purse and turned it into the Grand Union at Lost and found. I was really concerned about it. I left it on my Cart. I thank you and appreciate you for your honesty.

~

To the person giving away canning jars in this column. I’m 92 years old and I can use them. Please give me a call at (607) 427-0857.

~

Somebody called in last week that they needed a Bush hog. I got to thinking; you could probably rent it at Tioga Tool Rental on Glenmary Drive.

~

My best friend passed away and I’d like to say I’m looking at my first Hummingbird I’ve seen this year and I’d like to think it’s her saying hello, I’m okay. I miss you Barb.

~

Thank you to Blueberry Mountain Farm in Sayre for letting the Family Resource Center come and pick berries! The next outdoor event for the Family Resource Center will be a Teddy Bear Picnic on Monday, Aug. 14, at 10:15 a.m. at Nichols Pond in Spencer.

~

I have a Holy Cross that has a figure of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on it that does not show the true way as how it really was back then. I’m sure there are many more out there like mine with no Roman spear in his side like it was back then to show more of the true pain he went through for the sins we committed against God in heaven. Why not, I ask.

~

I heard the news the other day that several retail places were planning to go self-checkout only. I think that is going to be a huge mistake. If any of them ever go that way it’s only going to add to more retail theft and only going to be more of an inconvenience for all parties involved. We still have to have a checkout operator to supervise the self-checkouts. We need a checkout operator to actually use the checkouts for us to make sure prices are being run up correctly.

~

At the Aug. 7, 2023 OACSD Board of Education meeting a taxpayer asked if the BOE would please video record BOE meetings. The BOE provided either yes or no. OACSD, with its best in New York administration building, can record meetings more easily than all others. The four old guard BOE members will not allow this to happen, as it will reveal that a secret agenda is in place and how empty their contribution is. That is, many district actions happen without ever seeing the light of day. You would think the BOE would want to live up to the Spirit of the Open Meetings Laws in light of recent failings to do so.

~

The DOT just “patched” Route 38 in the Village of Newark Valley. Well, anytime a truck hits them now the clanging noise just rose to 44 decibels! All the time and money they spent “patching” in the last eight to 10 years they could have resurfaced it! It needs RESURFACING boys!

~

July 2023 was the 51st anniversary of climate scientists predicting an ice age was coming unless we changed our carbon emissions habit. Scientists claimed that by 2000 Europe would be covered by glaciers. In between that bogus prediction and Climate Change we had Global Warming for a few decades. All three of these predictions were made looking at the exact same data but interpreting it to fit the current weather conditions. Now you know why the biggest and wealthiest globalists making billions of dollars on Climate Change hysteria continue to fly private jets and live in big mansions on the beach.

~

WANTED? This guy is a pure white turkey. He and two other escapees, from where I don’t know, were skulking around my property a few days ago. All I can tell you is they were trotting east at a relatively slow pace. Expect them to be dangerous, at least a little dangerous. One did attack me with that large pointy beak, but no damage was done as I yelled out, STOP! For more photographic identifying evidence you might want to check out YouTube by searching for: Wild Turkeys, My unexpected guests! If they are yours, I hope you can find them. (See photo.)

~

Beginning with the Younger Dryas (11,700 BPE), chestnut trees began moving north from Florida and arrived in New York 2,000 years ago. Black Locust arrived 200 years ago due to the destruction of native forests, not due to Climate Change (an ambiguous and undefined term) or Global Warming. Additionally, many New York native trees are essentially gone, i.e., cucumber magnolia, Tennessee coffee, pawpaw, striped maple, and more. Armadillos and Black Vultures continue to extend their range north. Blaming CO2 for the undefined term “Climate Change” is to join the herd of useful idiots. Plant a tree. Learn statistics, and understand that this year’s weather is nothing out of the ordinary. The dust bowl of the 30’s remains the hottest of North American temperatures.

~

I’m sure folks were trying their best to help the person with the vouchers for farm markets, but folks who have been issued these probably do not have the funds to go far afield to use them. A 46-mile round trip to upper Front Street In Binghamton in itself would be perhaps an unaffordable luxury, especially at $3.95 a gallon for gas around here, plus the wear and tear on a vehicle one can’t afford to replace at today’s prices. Too bad Tioga County can’t have a “regional” real farmers market (not pop ups in a parking lot), especially with the recent addition of our Amish farmers. The ultimate in organic produce! Also, shouldn’t the vouchers list where they are accepted?

~

Governor Hochul has passed the buck on the city’s illegal immigration problems. With the high cost, now into the billions, and her failure to confront the problems, all of the state’s taxpayers will more than likely be paying for a de facto right to shelter sanctuary policies. So much so that the Governor is in the process of putting together an emergency order that puts counties on notice that the state can move illegal migrants to any of the 62 counties in the state and take away the rights of county legislators to refuse accepting them by their own emergency orders. The cost of doing so will be placed on your Town and County tax bill. (The same governor who retained Federal Medicaid Funds intended for the Counties.)

~

I have a tub full of indoor aloes that I would love to give away free. My phone number is (607) 625-2423.

National Political Viewpoints

You know that in the 60s they told us oil would be gone in 10 years. In the 70s the Ice Age was going to come in 10 years. In the 80s they told us acid rain was going to destroy all our crops in 10 years. In the 90s, they told us the ozone layer was going to be destroyed in 10 years. In 2000, they told us U.S. ice caps were going to melt in 10 years. And about seven years ago they told us the Earth would be dead in 10 years if we didn’t dramatically change stuff. You see – the Democrats have been doing this for many years. They fear monger and scare people and lie. All they really want to do is tax you and get power. It’s all about power with the Democrats. So don’t believe all this crap they’re telling you, it’s all about fear mongering and scaring you.

~

I’ve been a democrat for about 70 years and my honest opinion is that Joe Biden will never get that chair again. I’m not going to vote for him again, I will tell you this right now. He has made it so hard on the party. We live paycheck to paycheck and he doesn’t care. None of those Democrats care. All they care about is climate control. We’re with the Kennedy boy, that’s when Democrats were Democrats. They cared about the people.

~

Yes, I thought Cuomo was the biggest liar around but his replacement, Kathy Hochul, is as big if not bigger. She got on national TV and said nobody is above the law, nobody, but yet they’re covering up for Joe and Hunter. If nobody is above the law, then why aren’t they going after them? Everybody knows that he’s guilty. I don’t care if you like Trump or not. I’m not for him but he’s a hell of a lot better than Joe is. So let’s get our head out of our butts and get things straightened up in this country. It’s gone to hell as it is.

~

All DeSantis is trying to do is get the morals and principles back in this country. We’re so far left we don’t know normal. We’ve gone down the tubes. He seems like a decent guy with the values we used to have. Put God back into our lives. Give him a chance to straighten out this country and stop the foolishness.

~

How come none of you Democrats ever mention Biden’s Border crisis or Biden’s War with Russia?

~

Too bad, the U.S. women’s soccer team lost and was eliminated. Now you can go protest full time, girls. And we won’t have to hear about you again for four years.

~

Why isn’t anybody asking why Hunter Biden is on the Board of directors of this energy company? Why? He has no experience. For what reason? I think we all know for what reason. Ridiculous.

~

I just saw a clip of Joe saying about a year ago that no matter what they had to do, Donald Trump will never see the White House again. No matter what, nothing will stop them. Well, there it is, right there in public he admits it, and they certainly are doing what they’re saying, making up all these phony stupid lies and their witch-hunts. Why don’t you people pay attention?

~

There’s a reason Donald Trump gets more popular after each phony indictment. That’s because the American people aren’t that stupid, and they know this is all a witch-hunt. All right, so keep it going.

~

Keep it up, you Trump haters. You’re only encouraging his reelection.

~

How come it’s not called privilege when a rich guy, who is part of the Biden crime family, gets away with everything, like no sentencing for all the crimes he’s committed? A little ironic, huh? If that were a Republican, things would be different.

~

Alright then, no politician is a total paragon of virtue, but they all pale in comparison to that orange menace who so many of you still back. He’s psychotic, he’s insane, he’s a criminal, and he’s a wannabe fascist leader. What the hell is wrong with you people?

~

I just figured it out, what makes a pure dedicated Democrat very happy. It’s when they mess up a Republican’s life forever.

~

Trump had to have another parade to the airport to be arraigned in Washington so his followers would feel sorry for him. Trump was nothing but a president of no shame.

~

Because of Biden’s inaction on anything, New York City is now building shelters on top of kids’ playing fields. They’ll take away their soccer, whatever fields they got, just to put illegal immigrants on their fields. That’s what the governor’s gone to because of Biden’s inaction.

~

Has anybody noticed how cool the weather has been? What a joke? That’s the good Lord telling you to stop lying. Only he controls the weather. It’s nothing to do with the climate. So, climate deniers, let me tell you, keep on denying because I’m with you, it’s bogus all the way through lining their pockets. That’s all it is. Al Gore lost the election and started this nonsense, and everybody followed the elected fellow worshippers. Lie, lie and lie for the top dollar.

~

I find it very interesting that Biden is so bent on saving the climate by eliminating oil and gas when he allegedly made millions investing in foreign oil and gas and still supports them while killing our energy system.

~

BEFORE you go off about climate change, visit http://geoengineeringwatch.org/. Governments have been controlling the weather for DECADES. Also, I thought Tioga County was a conservative area. It amazes me the mental gymnastics older democrats go through to back Biden. He is and has always been a crooked person like most, if not all, politicians.

~

Those who keep damning Trump need to turn off your MSM (mainstream media), including FOX, and do some damn research. The ONLY people who don’t back Trump are either old democrats who are rich, or liberal communists who live with mommy and daddy. Also, stop complaining about things you know very little about. THE globalists are running every country. If you don’t know who globalists are, look up the W.H.O., W.E.F., and the U.N. All alphabet agencies in our government have been taken over and do NOT work for the greater good of our society.

~

Firms tied to the Biden family collected more than $20 million from foreign sources, including big payments from controversial oligarchs who afterwards had private dinners with Joe Biden as vice president, congressional investigators disclosed on Wednesday. A clear pattern of the Biden family and its partners doing business with Russian, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Chinese and Romanian figures who had legal and other troubles, and then collecting money around the times of gaining access to Joe Biden. The pattern, the congressional investigators noted, corroborates recent testimony from former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer that the presidential son solicited business from foreigners who were seeking influence, access or protection from a family “brand” that included Joe Biden. How can any Democrat with a sense of honesty rail against the so-called Trump’s corruption vote for Biden. Has Trump bribed or laundered money from foreign Nationals to line his pockets? The Russian collusion hoax was a lie that the Hillary Clinton campaign gave us. I think we are going to find that the other so-called corruption will not be proven in court.

~

Every week I see all of these pro-Trump comments and it baffles me that these people exist in civilized society. But then, as was the case today, I am gently reminded that we’re not really living in a civilized society. As I pulled out of Price Chopper today I saw a “gentleman” driving his pickup with an enormous “F Biden” flag waving behind it. Classy. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that this is an archetypal Trump supporter. After all, it was Trump’s former chief of staff, Marine Corps General John Kelly, who said that Trump is “a very, very evil man” and needed to remind Trump that Ivanka is his daughter, after Trump had been speaking very crudely about her. What happened to basic human decency?

~

Wow, someone really needs to get a hobby. The same comment appeared twice in last week’s column. The first variation of the comment opens with “The closer they get to throwing Joe and his son in jail.” The second variation of the comment opens with “Every time they get closer to putting the Biden crime family in jail.” Look, we get it. You don’t like Democrats. Have you read any of the Trump indictments? Have you listened to anything that dozens of his former cabinet members and staffers have said about Trump? There’s no conspiracy, buddy. Trump is a career fraud, and it started in high school when his daddy paid a smart kid to take the SAT for Donald, because Donald wouldn’t have been able to get into Clown College.

~

There is no need to mention Biden’s crimes in this column. It’s obvious that people in this area get all their information from legacy media outlets controlled by the Biden government. Since those news outlets operate like media in Russia, China, Cuba, etc., there is no way that they know anything about government influence being sold to the highest bidder.

~

Print this or not, but there is something BADLY off when we have an apparently ever-increasing number of homeless among United States citizens; when we are housing non-citizens in upscale hotels (and feeding, clothing, providing healthcare, etc.). We are sending billions of dollars to people overseas. I was taught that “family” comes first.

~

Assuming Trump is correct and he didn’t lose the election, where would the country be if he was an adult and conceded as many other close races have done?

~

To comment about Republicans being stupid! Look around, higher prices on everything, our country is literally being taken over by our enemies. Do your research on how many American companies (like Hellmann’s mayonnaise, prescription drugs, etc.) are made outside our country. Our military doesn’t have the supplies needed to protect us for the first time in history because the administration in office has given it away to Ukraine. Plus all they left in Afghanistan. Would you please send a list of the positives this administration has provided for the American Citizens. I want to know what I am missing!

~

Today’s Republicans are increasingly anti-democracy and are trying to ignore and not represent the majority of Americans. Republicans who still adore and support Trump favor authoritarianism and even dictatorship style government. Do you really want to lose majority rule and more taking away of your freedoms by voting Republican?

~

All the money that the Democrats have been wasting on indicting Donald Trump could have been used for a good cause. It could have been used to help the homeless people and veterans. All those trials, I think, are a waste of money.

~

So New York City alone is paying $9.3 million a day to take care of illegal aliens left here by Joe and the Democrat party, while many American senior citizens and veterans are struggling to make ends meet. What’s wrong with that picture? Wake up, vote Republican.