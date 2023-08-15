Owego Volleyball teams to host fundraising events

The Owego Free Academy Varsity and J.V. Volleyball teams will be hosting two events in the month of August.

The teams will be sponsoring an Owego Community Blood Drive scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 at the Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego, N.Y., and a car wash and bottle drive on Sunday, Aug. 27, beginning at noon in the Owego Pharmacy parking lot (Grand Union Plaza).

According to the American Red Cross, the summer months present a critical need for blood donors, and in recent communications stated, “Blood donations are needed to prevent a looming blood shortage.”

Remarkably, each blood donor can save up to three lives.

The blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 18, and all donors will receive a free American Red Cross tee shirt and a $10 e-gift card.

The blood drive is an opportunity for the Owego Volleyball teams to volunteer their time together as a team, and to also help the Red Cross. Team members will assist with set-up and tear down at the event, participate at the registration table, and stock the snack table for donors who donate blood, among other tasks.

At the snack table, free Dunkin’ Donuts will be served to all donors!

To schedule an appointment, call (800) RED-CROSS, or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome. You can save time by using Rapid Pass and by completing healthy history questions prior to your appointment.

The Owego Volleyball teams will also be hosting another fundraiser on Aug. 27, beginning at noon in the Owego Pharmacy parking lot (Grand Union Plaza).

You can help support the Owego volleyball teams by making a donation, and then get your car washed!

The annual car wash is Owego Volleyball’s big season fundraiser. Coach Abbey Manning shared that monies earned will be used for multiple team activities, along with home game fun nights (senior night, youth night, cancer awareness night, among others), and purchasing tee shirts for their camps. Proceeds are also used for new equipment, and more.

Manning commented that the teams have been preparing for their upcoming season, which officially starts on Aug. 21, by participating in open gyms this summer as early as 7 a.m. daily, and also open gyms for grades 7-12 on weeknights.

Coach Manning remarked, “The girls have been coming in with a new mental mindset of getting back that sectional title,” and further noted that the team has been developing new skills and committing extra time in the gym.

One goal this season, Manning said, is to start the season with a mindset of growth, and explained, “We will have our battles this year; we need to work through losing two seniors, as well as work on closing some gaps.”

Coach Manning, who is a 2015 OFA graduate and played Varsity Volleyball for four years starting in 2011, knows first-hand that hard work and determination pays off, and exclaimed, “We are hoping to get back to the sectional championship game and bring the fire truck parade back to Owego.”

Manning noted, too, that their volleyball fans, including the parents, students and the community, are a huge asset to their team, and shared, “We have a lot of pride in our fan group and are excited to get people back into the gym this fall.”

The OFA Volleyball teams look forward to seeing you at their blood drive and car wash fundraiser.