Photo: ROMEO Picnic!

Pictured, on the left, are Mayor Emeritus and Leader Pat Ayres, Tom McLean, Jim Smith, and Gary Zenker. Pictured on the right, are Miles McNett, Jim Raftis Sr., Meade Murtland, Joe Schmieg, and Mayor Emeritus Dan Leary. Active members unable to attend are Robert Hugg, Ken Sindoni, Frank Roney III, and Ted Decker. Fourteen deceased Romeos were remembered. Photo provided by Jim Raftis Sr.
August 12, 2023
The Romeos, a group that meets daily at Becky’s Diner on Broad Street in Waverly for breakfast, coffee and fellowship, and with a neighboring table of Vietnam Veterans, recently held their Summer Picnic at the Waverly Glen Pavilion.
