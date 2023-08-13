It’s a wrap! Tioga County Fair concludes with the Hot Farm Pulling Series, and more!

The Tioga County Fair returned this year with all of the action packed entertainment that fairgoers expect to see. The fair board worked to bring two nights of exciting demolition derby action, the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, the Dash for Cash and the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo, Agricultural displays, an Arts & Crafts Barn, The Clover Café, Sire Stakes Racing, and much more!
The #63 car was raffled off Friday before the derby, with Matt Rhodes holding the winning ticket! He also joined the action Friday night, offering respect to the “Junkyard Jet”, Doug Worthing. Photo credit: Wendy Post
The carnival rides, included in this year’s $15 gate pass, were enjoyed by all as well as the grandstand attractions. The fair concludes on Saturday, with carnival rides, 4H activities, and much more!
The Dash for Cash returned to the fair on Thursday. Photo credit: Sebby S. Truesdail.
We went to print prior to the conclusion of the fair, so be sure to check us out on Facebook for more photos and even some videos created of the action! And look for another recap in next week’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.
A new event, the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo, present by Excite Sports, took place on Thursday at the fair. Photo credit: Sebby S. Truesdail.
Inside the Arts & Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
4H animals are readied for show at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
4H animals are shown on Tuesday at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
The first place Pie Contest winner, Domenic Clark of Newark Valley, is pictured in the Arts & Crafts Barn with his apple pie. Danielle Rudin earned 2nd place, and Lindy Pierce walked away with 3rd place. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Getting ready for the Rodeo action at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Rodeo action at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Rodeo action at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Rodeo action at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Waiting by the ring at the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Demo Derby cars line up on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Getting the Rudin car ready to run on Wednesday. According to Fritz Rudin, the best cars to run are either a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. Many of the cars can be found on the Marketplace around derby time, and 40-plus hours can be anticipated to get a car ready and running for the derby, oftentimes swapping engines out as well. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Derby action at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
First responders standing by at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Cleaning things up during the demo derby! Photo credit: Wendy Post.
Where there is smoke, there’s fire! Photo credit: Wendy Post.
