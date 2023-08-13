It’s a wrap! Tioga County Fair concludes with the Hot Farm Pulling Series, and more!

The Tioga County Fair returned this year with all of the action packed entertainment that fairgoers expect to see. The fair board worked to bring two nights of exciting demolition derby action, the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, the Dash for Cash and the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo, Agricultural displays, an Arts & Crafts Barn, The Clover Café, Sire Stakes Racing, and much more!

The carnival rides, included in this year’s $15 gate pass, were enjoyed by all as well as the grandstand attractions. The fair concludes on Saturday, with carnival rides, 4H activities, and much more!

We went to print prior to the conclusion of the fair, so be sure to check us out on Facebook for more photos and even some videos created of the action! And look for another recap in next week’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.