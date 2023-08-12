NY Hot Pullers at the Tioga County Fair

On Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., the New York Hot Farm Pulling Series will present the Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair.

Guests will witness 14,200 Farm stock, 10,500 466 Hot Farm, 9,500 Limited Hot Farm, and 9,300 Super Farm for this event.

Also taking place on Saturday, and at 1 p.m. trackside, is the Out of Field Farm Stock Tractor Pull, “Support your Local Tractor”.

The show will take place on the track and by the grandstands. An all-inclusive gate pass of $15 to the fair offers guests access to the rides, Midway, and all of the attractions to include the Grandstand shows.

The complete rules for Saturday’s event can be found at https://nyhotfarm.com/club-rules. To learn more about the Tioga County Fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com.