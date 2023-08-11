‘Art in Motion’ – Gathering of creatives held at the Tioga County Courthouse Square

In today’s world, filled with its chaos and unnecessary distractions, people have their outlets – things they can do to unwind, gather their thoughts, or just spend some quiet time in introspection, meditation, or prayer. For some of the area’s residents, expressing creativity, emotions and as an outlet, art is the answer.

Lynn Lincoln, artist and longtime Owego resident, took an idea presented in conversation and turned it into impromptu get-together for a photo on the Courthouse Square in Owego, N.Y.

Requesting area artists to congregate on Sunday, July 30, Lincoln’s intent was to allow the creative’s in the area to be heard, and to bring together unlikely friends in the spirit of unity with the common thread being a desire to express their unique talents.

Among those gathered were graphic artists; media artists; a pumpkin carving artist; an artist that transforms ordinary areas of her property into stories, creating fairy gardens and more; another two artists that are writers, photographers, specializing in poetry; another artist that is a familiar face in the performing arts sector, both theatrically and musically; a gentleman that has perfected his bead art craft; and Lincoln herself, who has spent decades working in abstract, with watercolors, and acrylics for her work. In June, Lincoln’s work was on display at Carol’s Coffee & Art Bar in Owego, furthering her network of artistic friends.

And although Lincoln stated that the gathering for the photo on July 30 wasn’t her original idea, she got the ball rolling and was pleased with those that turned out for what she hopes is the first of many gatherings.

She also brought extra guests with her; pinned on her shirt were photos of her two brothers, Bro Betts Jr. and Neal Betts, who she brought with her in artistic fashion.

“There really wasn’t any particular purpose in the gathering,” said Lynn, “except to bring artists together; some went extra lengths to get there, too, they wanted to be a part of things.”

Participating were Keith Nichols, James (Packrat) Bates, Sebby S. Truesdail, Diane Miller, Andrew and Chris Kipp, Jim Warner, John and Lynn Lincoln, Kathy Nichols, and Terry Morey. This writer also offered an artistically designed reel as a show of participation; the reel can be found on The Owego Pennysaver’s Facebook Page.

All in all, with no real agenda in mind, Lynn set the art in motion, gathering those that are like-minded in both creativity, and in spirit.