Shady Strong; ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival set for August 26

On Aug. 26, Shady Strong, an ALS Awareness Nonprofit Organization, will hold a family-friendly event at Rawley Park in Richford, N.Y. starting at 10 a.m. All proceeds will benefit ALS Awareness initiatives and help emotionally and financially support Southern Tier families and Upstate NY Veterans.

The Shady Strong – ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival will kick-off at 10 a.m., with live music, food trucks, a chicken BBQ by the Owego Hose Teams, Cornhole tournaments, vendors, raffles, a BBQ Competition, Veteran-owned companies, and more!

Tickets for the event are $20 (kids under 12 are free) and can be purchased at www.shadystrong.com. Some of this year’s raffle prizes include signed baseballs and other sports memorabilia by players on the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets, a Yeti cooler, a Saratoga getaway, and many other items donated by local businesses. Raffle tickets are $5 each and you do not have to be present to win. Tickets for select items can be purchased online.

Simmerin’ Stew, the Dean Goble Band, Donna & The Mystics, The Renegade Ramblers, and the Horseshoe Lounge Playboys will provide live music during the event.

Shady Strong originated in 2019 and was inspired by Robert J. Shady, who was diagnosed with bulbar onset ALS on May 23, 2018, and passed away 18 months later on Oct. 23, 2019 at the age of 75.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era with the 57th MP Company, stationed at West Point. Those in military service are more likely to develop ALS than those in the civilian population.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the famous baseball player was diagnosed, is a nervous system disease affecting brain and spinal cord nerve cells. ALS causes loss of muscle control over time, eventually leading to the loss of the ability to move, speak, eat, and breathe. There is no cure for ALS at this time.

Visit the Shady Strong website at www.shadystrong.com for more information on the event and to learn more about ALS.