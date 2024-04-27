Remembering Legislator Dale Weston

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Community members, dear friends and fellow legislators are remembering Tioga County Legislator Dale Weston, who passed away on April 2. He was 81 years old.

Weston served as Legislator for District 6 in Tioga County, representing the Spencer, N.Y. area. He had served since Jan. 1, 2005 and also held the role as Chairman of the Legislature during his tenure.

The Tioga County Legislature will honor and remember Weston at their next Regular Meeting of the Legislature on May 14 at noon.

Tioga County Legislative Chair, Marte Sauerbrey, remarked, “We spent a long time working with Dale,” adding, “We loved and admired him.”

Sauerbrey noted that under Weston’s leadership, he guided the Legislature through many challenging situations, and one in particular was the Flood of 2011.

Weston wore many hats in Tioga County and elsewhere. He was a Chairperson on the Board of Directors of the Tioga County Soil and Water District, served on the New York State Fish and Wildlife Board, was the Police Commissioner of the Village of Spencer, and was a member of the Spencer-Candor Lions Club.

According to Weston’s obituary, it was the Richford, N.Y. community, including families, neighbors and friends, who collectively helped nurture him.

Weston’s own childhood poverty was a driving force behind many of his goals, such as serving on the Spencer Town Board and ultimately the Tioga County Legislature.

Weston’s wife, Joan, shared via his obituary, “Poverty led him to help others in need and motivated him to serve. In those roles he believed that he could have a broader impact.”

A particular legacy that the Spencer community will now enjoy for years to come is Dale’s commitment to the Nichols Park Pond project, and today seen as a central jewel of the village. Today, visitors enjoy free access to nature, can share family time, interact with neighbors, and experience the richness of living in a rural community.

Weston attended the two-room Richford Graded School, and then moved on to seventh grade at Newark Valley. A member of the Class of 1960 at Newark Valley, Weston excelled in sports. He participated in football, basketball, baseball, track and wrestling. Later, he achieved a B.S. in Physical Education from Ithaca College, and completed graduate studies at SUNY-Cortland.

First as an elementary physical education teacher in an Albany County School District, Weston went on to become a PE, Health and Driver Education teacher at Spencer-Van Etten, where he also coached both girls’ and boys’ sports.

Joan remarked, “Dale generously reached out to many people,” and gave an example of times when Dale went out of his way to give rides to student athletes so they could participate at sporting events.

Dale had several business accomplishments, including WDR Enterprises, LLC. He also stepped up to help a friend’s family with their Christmas tree farm, which evolved into his own Frosty Morning Tree Farm. And then, with Joan, subsequently opened the Christmas Traditions store. Combined with the tree farm, the establishments offered a memorable Christmas experience for numerous families.

Long-time childhood friend, Charles Yaple, mentioned that as children and teens the duo enjoyed hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, swimming, sports and more, and supposedly, seldom got into mischief.

As adults, Dale was best man at Charles’ wedding and godfather to his daughter, and they took family vacations together.

Yaple remarked, “Dale was always compassionate to those in need, and became a highly respected teacher, coach, legislator, community-oriented business person and family man,” adding, “Dale retained a happy and positive attitude toward life.”

Others in the community shared similar sentiments via the guest book accompanying Dale’s obituary.

From, “He was a selfless, non-judgmental community member who led by example,” to “We remember his humor and sound advice,” and then, “Dale was kind, congenial and funny,” as well as, “He left a legacy through a life well-lived.”

Regarding Dale’s impact on his students, individuals shared, “His classes had a lifetime impact on me,” and, “I have fond memories of Mr. Weston as a teacher and a coach,” to, “He was an excellent Driver’s Ed teacher.”

Dale Weston is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan, and son, Brent, along with other extended family members and dear friends.

His family has requested, and as a fitting memorial to Dale, for all to greet others with a smile like his, and show kindness to those less fortunate, as he did.

You can read the full obituary at www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/dale-weston-obituary?id=54846547.