Harness Racing; the Sport that began at the County Fair!

Fast trotting, against the watch, in a straight-line mile were the original contests wherever horsemen gathered.

But it took wealthy investors and philanthropists to build the wonderful half-mile oval tracks that dotted the Northeast and Middle America.

That happened in Owego in the mid-nineteenth Century when the Owego Driving Park was built. The Sport grew and grew. Betting was ever present and led to the first, and in some States, only legalized wagering.

But through it all, the foundation horse owners and breeders relied, and still rely, on the County Fair as the place to start that new Colt or Filly.

That tradition continues on Friday, Aug. 11. Post Time is at noon and Grandstand seating is free with an all-inclusive gate fee.

The New York Sire Stakes will offer eight Races for two and three year old Colts and Fillies, at the Trot and Pace.

Join these Journeyman and Professional Horsemen from across the State and beyond as they compete in the New York State Sire Stakes.