Understanding a New Identity; How to be Worry Free

Live each moment in your day and experience your life to the fullest. Life is made up of millions of moments. We experience pleasure and appreciation when we are mindful of our thoughts, realizing each passing moment is most valuable and important.

The quality moments are those when the soul is focused, alert, and in the present; yet very few moments are lived in this way and enjoyed to the fullest extent.

Eighty percent of the time our behavior and speech is unconscious; only 20% of the time is there conscious awareness of what I’m thinking and feeling.

We actually create a new thought every 2 seconds, or even less, when the speed of thoughts increases during a panic attack or we are worried under the negative influence of an external situation.

For example, on a particular day I feel gloomy or sad, or am frightened for no reason. Sometimes outside situations and information are affecting me – something I read, saw or heard.

Or on another occasion I feel unsuccessful, although everything in my life is going fine, or I am worried about falling ill, although I am completely fit. We worry about a task left undone. Incomplete tasks in your head consume the energy of your attention as they gnaw at your conscience and siphon off a little more of your personal power every time we delay.

Harvesting these life-changing lessons asks us to let go of outward focusing and go inwards to understand a new identity. Worries are created completely by me, the thinking being within. The problem is actually how I, the soul, think about the problem.

I have created the situations through my vibrations of negative thoughts and personality traits. When we realize our true nature, the real me, the soul, is actually very positive, we think differently and internally change our feelings about the situation.

Meditation is a spiritual exercise in which I, the soul, an eternal point of spiritual light, connect with God the Supreme Soul. Meditation is a charging process, in which the soul’s inner powers are awakened.

Based on the thoughts of your acquired wisdom, the soul begins to experience its natural original qualities of peace and purity. Using my mind and intellect and the power of wisdom, the soul has subtle conversation with God, the Supreme Being, creating a positive state of mind. Merging these qualities and powers from God, the soul transforms, emerging its original goodness.

Meditation is a cleansing process, as the old habits and routines fall away; meditation increases our closeness with God. We become more efficient and productive, our actions become more light and beautiful, and our nature free from weaknesses.

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)