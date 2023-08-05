Memorial Park Baptist Church welcomes new minister

The Reverend Jim Pearson has been called to be the transitional minister of the church as they begin a new chapter in the life of Memorial Park Baptist Church and its congregation.

Their previous pastor of 16 plus years, the Reverend Marlene Ciranowicz, has retired to be with her family and grandchildren in Oklahoma.

The church, in a press release, wrote, “She saw the church through many ups and downs and was a faithful servant during these times to God’s Word and calling.”

Preacher Jim, as he likes to be called, comes to them with 50 years of ministry behind him. He is a very experienced minister in leading churches through the transition process of understanding the needs of the church and community.

Preacher Jim looks forward to the church discernment process in regard to the calling of a new pastor, as time goes on.

Preacher Jim has pastored a number of churches in the Carolinas and West Virginia, in addition to Upstate New York, as part of his ongoing ministry, preaching God’s Word and understanding of where God was leading those churches. Virtually all of the churches he has led have grown in their respective communities, according to the release.

The church Leadership team has already been working with Preacher Jim to learn more about what is needed in preparing for what lies ahead for the congregation.

Preacher Jim formally began his ministry at Memorial Park in early July. He led his first worship service at the church on July 9, at 11 a.m.

Memorial Park Baptist Church is located at 1013 Front St. in Vestal, N.Y. For more information, you can contact them at (607) 785-3757, or join them for Sunday worship.