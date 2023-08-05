VFW Auxiliary 1371 earns awards at Convention

At a recent VFW Convention in Albany N.Y. in June, awards were presented to two members of VFW Auxiliary 1371.

Dorolyn Perry earned second place for Poppies and National Home, and third place for Auxiliary Outreach. Sixty-year member Louise Cole earned second place for Legislation Program.

At a recent Auxiliary meeting, membership awards were presented to Louise Cole for 60 years, Joan Vassil for 55 years, Dorolyn Perry for 48 years, and Jean Marie Sabol for 46 years.

The VFW Auxiliary has 14 committees to aid veterans and children. Programs include Americanism, Buddy Poppy and National Home, Extension and Revitalization, History / Media relations, Hospital, Legislation, Membership, Mentoring for Leadership, Scholarships, a Continuing Education Scholarship, and Veteran and Family Support and Youth Activities.

The Auxiliary would like to welcome eligible persons to join them. Relatives of those who have served overseas are eligible. For more information, call the VFW at (607) 687-1371.