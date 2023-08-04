Opportunities to compete at the Tioga County Fair

The 164th Tioga County Fair in Owego, N.Y., which begins on Tuesday, Aug. 8, presents opportunities to local residents to compete in several events and on many levels.

On Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 9 and 11, the popular Demolition Derbies return to the grandstands. Classes include “junk” runs, mini vans and SUVs, stock compact and modified compact, 4- and 6-cylinder junk run, V-8 junk run (trucks and SUVs), and the V8 car class. Everyone is invited to compete and the cost is $50 to enter. There will be big cash prizes.

Thursday, Aug. 10 is the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo. There is a $25 entry fee for all three ATV Rodeo events, including Barrel Racing, Straight Barrels, and Key Hole. Winners compete for cash prizes. Youth ATVs and Dirt Bikes are a $10 entry fee, and they will compete for Trophies.

The Dash for Cash, also on Thursday, is a timed event for local equestrians. Race around the barrels and win! Each contestant is timed and Cash prizes are awarded to the fastest teams.

On Saturday there is an “Out of the Field” tractor pull as well as a stock truck pull competition. Local tractor enthusiasts from all over the southern tier are welcome to compete in the tractor pull. Contestants for the stock 4×4 truck pull must present their vehicle registration and insurance. Entry fee for both is $25. Cash awards are paid out to both, all the way to seventh place.

The Arts and Crafts Barn has dozens of competition categories. From sewing, painting, baking, gardening, photography and upcycling, to honey making, craft beer and wine making, knitting, and much more. Find the 2023PremiumBook.pdf at tiogacofair.com. There is no entry fee.

For specific details on all these competitions, visit the Tioga County Fair Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/TiogaCountyFair.