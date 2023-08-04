Brandy Lunn Named Employee of the Second Quarter at DSS

Tioga County’s Department of Social Services recently announced their Employee of the Second Quarter for 2023, Brandy Lunn.

In a press release from Tioga County DSS, they wrote, “This award is given in recognition of Brandy Lunn’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.”

Lunn started working at Tioga County DSS in October 2019 as an Office Specialist I. She was promoted to Social Welfare Examiner in March 2021 and most recently promoted in June 2023 to Social Services Employment Specialist.

In the press release, DSS wrote, “Brandy maintains a good attitude despite staffing challenges and caseloads. We can always count on her to do a good job and ensure a job is very well done.”

“This award is well deserved,” the release concluded.