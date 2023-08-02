Feel the excitement and experience the thrills at the 2023 Tioga County Fair

The Tioga County Fair, set for Aug. 8-12, returns this year with plenty of action for fairgoers, and with some new and returning attractions. Owego’s Marvin Park will once again welcome guests from around the county and state for a week of carnival, combined with grandstand attractions like the action packed demolition derby, the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, Agricultural and 4H displays and activities, and the return of the popular Dash for Cash on Thursday.

A new feature, an ATV / Dirt Bike Rodeo has been added to the slate of events, and will take place on Thursday as well, with qualifying heats at noon and finals at 7 p.m.

This lively event, fun for competitors and spectators alike, is coming to the Fair for the very first time this year. It will feature competition for local ATV and Dirt Bike enthusiasts, as well as a special competition for youth.

Preliminary competition begins at noon on Thursday, with championship finals set for 7 p.m. There is a $25 entry fee, and anyone interested needs to pre register by calling Kurt Warner at (607) 481-9173.

You can learn more about this feature and others at www.tiogacofair.com.

Kicking things off on Opening Day, Aug. 8, is the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. This event, which begins at 7 p.m., is a sanctioned professional points-bearing rodeo with bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, ladies barrel racing, team roping, and the main event – bull riding. The rodeo is a must see because the participants are competing for national rankings.

The Painted Pony Championship is a $50 dollar value, and is included in the $15 all-inclusive gate fee on Tuesday. The $15 also offers guests access to all of the other activities offered at the fair. The rides open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., the fair will host the much-anticipated Demolition Derby. The derby has been a favorite for fair goers for many years, and will include the same car smashing and bashing that fans of the derby have come to love.

Also this year there will be a raffle of a Stock Compact car, built and donated by Rob Browne, which will benefit the Doug Worthing family. Last year’s donated car benefitted the family of Kendyl White.

A well-known dirt-track racer for over 30 years, and known as “The Junkyard Jet,” Worthing was severely injured while driving a vintage racecar in an exhibition race at the 2017 Tioga County Fair.

Now, and with a successful benefit held in mid-July for the family, the built car, with “The Junkyard Jet” etched upon it, will be raffled to assist the Worthing family as they care for Doug during his continued recovery from the serious injuries sustained.

The car, presented at the July 16 benefit at the Moose Lodge, continues to be up for raffle, with tickets found on the Midway during fair week, and in the pit area by Shelly and Meredith on Wednesday and Friday evening.

Tickets are being sold for $10 a piece, and the drawing will take place prior to Friday night’s demolition derby. The lucky winner will be able to enter that night, if they choose to do so, and as a showing for the Worthing’s and a continued effort to help out “The Junkyard Jet”. The Tioga County Fair will also be donating a portion of the gate fee on Friday evening to the Worthing Family, in a show of support.

On the final day of the fair the New York Hot Farm Pulling Series will present the Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair at 7 p.m. Also taking place on Saturday, and at 1 p.m. trackside, is the Out of Field Farm Stock Tractor Pull, “Support your Local Tractor”.

For more information, visit https://www.tiogacofair.com/files/2022TractorPull.pdf or contact Tom Zorn by calling (607) 725-8558 or by email to tomzorn95@gmail.com.

In addition to the main attractions, the fair will include exciting Gillette Family Carnival rides Tuesday through Saturday that will keep every thrill seeker entertained. After getting dizzy on a scrambler or high on the Ferris Wheel, fairgoers can expect a bunch of fan favorite fried foods and popcorn.

Since 1859, the fair has been a crafts and farmers exhibition. Guests can expect crafts and produce when they visit.

Over at the Arts & Crafts Barn, fair goers can find the Pie Contest on Tuesday at 1 p.m.; Wednesday is Up-Cycle Day. Other arts and crafts can be found there throughout the week to include the “Tallest Cornstalk” contest, with the winner walking away with a $50 gift certificate from Ward & Van Scoy. Last year’s “Tallest Cornstalk” came in at a towering 15-feet in height. Cornstalks will arrive on Sunday, and then be on display at the Arts & Crafts Barn throughout the week.

And don’t forget the agricultural aspect of the fair, its roots. There will be 4H / FFA activities taking place each day, with goat shows, Air Rifle, the Clover Café, and much more. The youth have been working all year to get their entries ready for this year’s fair, which remains a highlight for the 4H / FFA participants.

Also open throughout the week will be the beer tent. Over the last couple of years, and through fundraising efforts of their own, volunteers repaired previous damage to the structure and also installed some improvements, like a new misting and cooling station.

Another thing that the volunteers did last year to improve things at the pavilion was the seating. OFD Fire Chief and Fair Board Member Jim Morris explained that the remodeled bleachers allow beer tent guests to watch the attractions taking place in the Grandstand area. To get into the bleacher area near the beer tent, guests will be charged an additional $5, with dollars serving as a fundraiser for the department.

Inside the tent, The Rainbow Trail will be pouring up spirits for guests throughout the fair, and with the pavilion opening at 11 a.m. each day, and operating until closing time for the fair.

And the best part about the Tioga County Fair is the value. For a $15 dollar all-inclusive gate fee, guests will receive unlimited rides, access to Grandstand events, and parking.

If someone is a Tioga Fair veteran or a potential fairgoer on the fence, this year’s fair is one that shouldn’t be missed.

For more information or a complete schedule of events, visit www.tiogacofair.com.