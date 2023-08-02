Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 17, 2023 through July 23, 2023 there were 108 calls for service, two traffic tickets were issued, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Harvey J. Smith, age 42 of Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (D – Felony). Smith was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was Released on his Own Recognizance.

Kasey N. Petryszyn, age 27 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Open Container in Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Operating a Motor Vehicle while using a Cellular Phone (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Petryszyn was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.