Confection Connection, located at 28 Lake St. in Owego, recently hosted a special book reading and signing.

Local Author Sonya Bement read the book she has written about her rescue dog Maxie, and how they came to meet, and Maxie’s journey to becoming a certified Critical Incident Therapy Dog.

Bement and Maxie both “signed” the books purchased. All proceeds benefit the Southern Tier Police Canine Association.