TAC present Caviar & Grits for final performance in their Concerts in the Park series

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 7-9 p.m. at Hickories Park in Owego, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present its final band in the Concerts in the Park series, Caviar & Grits.

Caviar & Grits brings funky, original soul and R&B to the area’s music scene. Songwriter Michaela Clark leads the group with her sultry, expressive vocals. Michaela’s songs are brought to life by band members Tyson Alston (keyboard), Nate Calzetoni (guitar), Ayana Del Valle (vocals, percussion), Jim Lomonaco (bass), and Moses Valle (drums).

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored in part by the Town of Owego.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St., Owego.