Interested in learning more about gardening and landscaping, or in joining an active, vibrant group of volunteers and making your community a more beautiful place to live? Become a Master Gardener!

You do not have to be a super-gardener to join Master Gardeners; they will teach you to be a better gardener! The instruction is a combination of online learning and in-person, hands-on workshops.

A regional training in conjunction with Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins County will be starting in September. Contact your local Cooperative Extension Office for specific details.

For Tioga and Chemung Counties, email Jean Koski at jas54@cornell.edu or call (607) 734-4453 for more information.