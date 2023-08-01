New feature at this year’s fair; the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo

Get ready for exciting energy and entertainment as the Tioga County Fair, taking place Aug. 8-12, welcomes the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo on Aug. 10.

This lively event, fun for competitors and spectators alike, is coming to the Fair for the very first time this year. It will feature competition for local ATV and Dirt Bike enthusiasts, as well as a special competition for youth.

Preliminary competition begins at noon, with championship finals set for 7 p.m.

There is a $25 entry fee, and anyone interested needs to pre-register.

The Top Ten participants in the Rodeo will advance and return for the 7 p.m. show, and for a chance to take home a slice of a $1,000 purse. Payouts are $400 for first place, $300 for second, $200 for third place, and $100 for fourth.

Youth participants will be riding for a chance to receive a trophy. The youth entry fee is $10.

The rodeo consists of three timed courses; barrel race, straight barrels, and keyhole.

According to organizers, speed is only a fraction of the competition. Participants who are able to navigate around all of the barrels without knocking them over will survive, but it’s harder than it looks!

The fastest cumulative times will win. Each race, the barrel race, the straight barrels and keyhole run on a designated pattern, some may be run in either direction. Breaking the pattern results in disqualification, and each barrel knocked over results in a five second penalty.

Participants run the course one at a time. The ATV event does not include three-wheelers, and all state laws regarding riding ATV’s applies.

Competitors are required to wear a D.O.T. helmet and eye protection, along with long pants and shirt, and over the ankle boots. All riders must sign a waiver, and all riders under the age of 18 must also have a parent signature. Additional rules must be followed and will be distributed at the time of registration.

The ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo will be held inside the event center in front of the grandstands.

Event organizer, Kurt Warner, a professional rodeo announcer, has traveled all throughout the U.S. and abroad. A native of Berkshire, and a Newark Valley High School graduate, Warner’s profession takes him primarily around the Northeast states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Warner said he is pleased to bring the ATV and Dirt Bike event to the Tioga County Fair. He explained that he saw a similar event elsewhere that involved riding four-wheelers around barrels and other obstacles. From there he started formulating ideas on how to bring a similar specialty event to Owego.

“This event is for local riders, not for professional athletes, and I feel that there is talent in every community,” Warner said, adding, “I am excited to help showcase this event at the Tioga County Fair.”

Since it is a new event, Warner noted that there will be a learning curve, and remarked, “We have to start somewhere,” and further explained that they will build upon the positives and improve any negatives.

Warner believes, too, that fair-goers will walk away saying they enjoyed the family-friendly event. In turn the enthusiasm from the ATV and Dirt Bike riders will help increase the potential that it could become a regular feature event at the Fair.

The event is sponsored by Excite Motorsports of Vestal. You can visit them online at https://excitemotorsports.com.

To sign up, call Kurt Warner at (607) 481-9173.

This year’s Tioga County Fair is taking place Aug. 8-12, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds located at Marvin Park in Owego. Admission to the fair is an all-inclusive $15 gate fee, which includes the rides and all of the grandstand events.