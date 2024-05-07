Tales From TCRM: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

By Galen Morehead and Mary Haupt —

A woman from Spencer recently approached Tioga County Rural Ministry seeking financial assistance. At first glance her request seemed unusual as she and her husband, both senior citizens, had what appeared to be a comfortable income.

But it soon became clear that her husband’s bipolar disorder significantly impaired his ability to manage their finances responsibly. His condition had left him vulnerable to fraudulent schemes, such as the “double your money” scam, where individuals are promised unrealistic returns for their investment.

It’s an unfortunate reality; older people are often victimized by fraudulent schemes that target them because of their age and potential cognitive impairments.

Having fallen victim to one such scam, the couple found themselves in a precarious financial situation, unable to cover essential expenses such as their electricity and heating bills for the month. Fortunately TCRM was able to provide immediate assistance, ensuring that their basic needs were met.

TCRM also recognized the importance of preventive measures in safeguarding this couple against future exploitation. The couple was referred to a “scams” presentation at Tioga Opportunities, aimed at educating them about common fraudulent schemes and empowering them to make informed financial decisions.

In assisting this couple, TCRM demonstrated its commitment to addressing the broader context of individuals’ lives, recognizing that factors beyond mere income and assets can have a significant impact on their financial well being.

By addressing both immediate needs and providing ongoing support and education, TCRM aims to not only alleviate immediate financial crises, but also equip individuals with the knowledge and resources necessary to protect themselves against exploitation in the future.

(From time to time, Tioga County Rural Ministry will present readers of The Owego Pennysaver with stories about the ways TCRM, through the generosity of our caring community, has been able to help our neighbors in need. We hope these stories will help readers better understand the struggles so many of our neighbors are facing, while giving our generous donors an insight into how their donations make a difference in their neighbors’ lives.)