National Night Out; Connecting with the community

On Tuesday, Aug. 1 beginning at 5 p.m., the Owego Police Department will collaborate with various organizations to host National Night Out, a community event bringing law enforcement, Fire, EMS, businesses, and citizens of the community together. This free event will take place at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, located on West Main Street in Owego.

Featured will be hot dogs, burgers, drinks, popcorn and snow cones, live music by Devon Lawton & the In-Laws, free face painting, a bounce house and dunk tank, a car cruise-in, a K-9 demonstration, helicopter landing, and a touch a truck with local business participation and a variety of police, fire, EMS, and military style trucks on hand. The Family Reading Partnership Bus will also be on-hand at the event.

Another feature to this year’s event, and in conjunction with Project 365, a community impact project through NNO, the Owego Police Department will be launching the first of many efforts. The police department’s chaplain, Senior Pastor Jay Geistdorfer of the Owego Church of the Nazarene, will be setting up a tent to collect for the area’s homeless.

Recommended as a donation that can be dropped off at the event are backpacks (new only) filled with items such as a flashlight (with batteries), snack bars, a cell phone gift card, and any personal care items that might be utilized on the go. The organizers will not be accepting any clothing at this time, but will consider those efforts down the road, and as part of Project 365.

The event will be held infield at Marvin Park in Owego, and parking will be on the perimeter of the fairgrounds, located on West Main Street in Owego and across from the Price Chopper Plaza.

Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy, stated, “The purpose of this event is to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work,” and added, “We have a lot of good things planned with Project 365, too.”

Owego’s Police Benevolent Association sponsors the event, but donations are always welcome to Owego PBA, 90 Temple St., Owego, N.Y. 13827. You can also contact Chief Kennedy by calling (607) 687-2234, or by email to Policechief@villageofowegony.gov.