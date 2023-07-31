Owego Hose Team Reclaims CNY Title and Gavin Elected VP; Owego Hose Team places first at annual hose races

The Owego Hose Team won the coveted Central New York firematic hose racing title at the 129th Annual Central New York Firefighters Association (CNYFA) convention held in Homer, N.Y. last weekend.

Hose Races are timed events where firefighters test their skills. Teams of five members must connect nozzles to hoses, hoses to hoses, and hoses to the fire hydrant, and knock down targets in the quickest time.

The team had been practicing for the competition on Delphine Street the past two weeks.

The Hose Team led the competition where firefighters tested their skills, scoring first place in the Ladder, Wye and Straight Lay Races. Team members include Mike MacNaughton, Joe Morabito, TJ Mead, Tim Gavin, and Patrick Gavin.

Race times for Owego were as follows: First Place Ladder Race – Owego Hose Team – 14.05 seconds; First Place Wye Race – Owego Hose Team – 24.15 seconds; First Place Straight Lay Race – Owego Hose Team – 18.09 seconds.

CNYFA Members also elected Owego Hose Team Captain and 28-year Life Member of Croton Hose Company #3 of the Owego Fire Department, Patrick Gavin, as its 1st Vice President. The two year term puts Gavin in line to be President of the CNYFA in 2025.

Gavin was first elected 2nd Vice President in Owego in 2021. The last time a Member from the Owego Fire Department held the Office of President for the organization was 70 years ago when Floyd Angel was elected in 1953. Mr. Angel and Gavin’s grandfather, Girard, served together as Members of Owego’s Susquehanna Hose Company #1 and worked at the A & P in Owego.

Representing 20 counties comprising 500 fire departments, CNYFA serves the volunteer fire and emergency medical services of Central New York, through education, legislation and recognition while building camaraderie with its members and partners.