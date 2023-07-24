The annual Kids Picnic returned to Marvin Park (Tioga County Fairgrounds) on July 15. The event was free for children of all ages.
The event featured bounce houses, a tractor drawn hayride, games and a free bicycle raffle, among other fun. Plenty of picnic-style food was served, along with favorite treats like cotton candy and popcorn.
Two bounce houses were available for children of all ages and sizes to enjoy at the annual Kids Picnic, held July 15 at Marvin Park in Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The Kids Picnic is an event co-sponsored by V.F.W. Post 1371 and their auxiliary, along with American Legion Post 401 and the Tioga ASAP Coalition (Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention).
CASA Trinity staff were onsite to help those who may be battling addiction and bring awareness to those who are not. In addition, CASA provides many other services and resources to those on their road to recovery. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Cornhole was not one of the event’s biggest attractions, but this young man was enjoying it nonetheless. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Cotton candy was in high demand at the annual picnic. Staff was handing it out faster than it could be spun. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Officer Pike of the Owego Police Department helps a shocked and grateful Aurora Crawford of Owego, N.Y. pick out a bike helmet after being one of the winners of the bicycle raffle. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The Owego / Apalachin Family Reading Partnership bus was available at the Annual Kids Picnic. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Taking a moment away from looking through the selection of books aboard the Family Reading Partnership bus to pose for a photo. Photo credit: Joann Waterhouse)
David Bensley pulled the hayride with a tractor donated by Terry Rudin of Rudin’s Farm in Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured, from left, are Sydney Blinn, Amanda Gaudette-Carter and Jean Regis, all from Tioga County’s Probation Department, and Officers Nate Aurelio and Andrew Pike of the Owego Police Department. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Be the first to comment on "Annual Kids Picnic held July 15 at Marvin Park"