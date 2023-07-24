Annual Kids Picnic held July 15 at Marvin Park

The annual Kids Picnic returned to Marvin Park (Tioga County Fairgrounds) on July 15. The event was free for children of all ages.

The event featured bounce houses, a tractor drawn hayride, games and a free bicycle raffle, among other fun. Plenty of picnic-style food was served, along with favorite treats like cotton candy and popcorn.

The Kids Picnic is an event co-sponsored by V.F.W. Post 1371 and their auxiliary, along with American Legion Post 401 and the Tioga ASAP Coalition (Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention).